Simone Biles is living her best life post-Olympics

Simone Biles is all smiles in her colorful bikini in her latest Instagram post. (Instagram)

Simone Biles is living her best life.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old Olympic gold-medalist shared photos of herself rocking a colorful bikini, and her toned abs were hard to miss along with her bright smile and her box braids with curled ends.

"Sweet as candy," she captioned the post.

Fans flooded the comments to share how much they loved the look as well as to praise her for prioritizing her mental health.

"Your hair is amazing!!!! Beautiful inside and out!" a fan wrote.

"Yeah you did it! Your way and thank you for sharing your vulnerability and humanness. What a victory. Go Simone," someone said.

"You deserve this Hot Girl Summer Simone," another person added.

"You do you!! It’s time you let loose, relax, and be that beautiful Simone you are! You are the best gymnast in the world, but that’s not who you are. You are an incredible young woman, you are setting such a positive example for so many. Not just in the sport, but those that needed to hear that it’s ok to step beach and take care of you. I applaud you immensely!" a commenter applauded.

The decorated gymnast has shared several hot bikini pictures throughout the summer.

Biles recently made headlines during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after decided to drop out of several competitions to prioritize her mental and emotional health, and she received lots of support from fans and celebrities alike. She has spoken about the importance of self-care in the past. In a 2020 interview with Shape, she opened up about how she unwinds, which includes soaking in an Epsom salt or bubble bath for an hour, but she admitted that she enjoys spending time with the people she loves the most.

“I’m happiest when I’m at home, chilling with my friends and family, no makeup, just having a good time,” Biles said at the time.

In another Shape interview in 2020, she also revealed how she gets mentally prepared before a competition.

"Usually a week or two [before], I'll go to therapy to decompress, be in a different atmosphere in a safe place, so I can say whatever I want, say how I'm feeling, [and get out] any negativity," she admitted. "And it kind of just calms me."