Simon Cowell says he didn't 'recognize' himself after going 'a bit too far' with facial fillers

Simon Cowell says he went a "bit too far" with facial fillers after he was accused of looking unrecognizable. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

Simon Cowell has some regrets about his past experience with facial fillers.

The former American Idol judge, who sported a different look in recent years, spoke to The Sun about how he changed his face more than he intended to.

“There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far,” Cowell shared. “I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me first of all.”

One person who encouraged him to tone things down was his son, Eric, who saw a photo of Cowell and “was in hysterics.”

“Enough was enough,” the America’s Got Talent creator said. “There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero.”

Instead, Cowell is now focused on eating a healthy diet, and drinking lots of water.

This isn’t the first time Cowell has joked about changing his face. He told The Daily Mirror in 2019 that he would often look back on clips from Britain’s Got Talent with co-star Amanda Holden to see how they changed over what the duo called “the Botox years.”

“All of us are like, ‘Christ, we had a lot that year,’” he said. “Not so much that year … maybe a bit too much that year.’”

Cowell, however, took the whole thing in stride, calling the old clips “hysterical.”

“Amanda’s always like, ‘What was I thinking?’” he said.

Cowell isn’t just an occasional fan of Botox and fillers, however. In 2018, he went to Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh, called the “Picasso of dermatology,” for a procedure known as the “Silhouette Soft Lift.”

“There’s lots of things you can do now,” he told The Sun. “You don’t just have to stuff your face with filler and Botox. It hurts like hell but it gets rid of sun damage and unplugs all the crap.”

Cowell has also made some tweaks to his insides as well, thanks to a specialized diet he found following a 2017 fainting spell that put him in the hospital. He told Extra in 2019, "I went to see this guy, who’s very well-known, and he said to me after doing some blood work, ‘You can’t have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten.' I’m thinking, what about alcohol? That’s all I care about. And he said, ‘Maybe not quite as much as you had before.’”

