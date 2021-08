PopSugar

Simone Biles recently made her way back to the states after supporting Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month and she's already rocking a new hairstyle. Shortly after making it home, the athlete shared a few snaps of her new hairstyle - waist-length knotless box braids with wavy ends - via Instagram, and we can't think of a more perfect style to round out the summer with.