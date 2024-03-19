The Sill Now Sells “Privacy Trees” Just in Time for Your Backyard Parties



No matter where you live, that first spring day calls all of us to spend time outdoors. As the weather gets warmer and the trees get greener, you may feel called to tend to your gardens. But while the majority of us feel perfectly comfortable with watering our snake plants and caring for our low-light houseplants, venturing into the world of outdoor gardening can feel daunting. Luckily, The Sill is here to quash all feelings of intimidation with its new outdoor plants and gardening products.

A long time destination for houseplants, indoor greenery, and care tools, The Sill is finally diversifying its product selection to include the great outdoors. Launching today (!), you can now buy outdoor plants like apple trees, blackberry bushes, begonias, and hydrangeas (plus 150 more options), from the online retailer. "The Sill is known as a resource for folks to not just find their new favorite plants, but also to learn how to be the best Plant Parent they can be," CEO and founder Eliza Blank said. "We can’t wait to bring that sense of exploration to porches, patios, and yards all over the country.” PSA: The Sill's fruit trees have already reached maturity, meaning that you won't have to wait an entire decade for a fruit harvest, you'll just have to wait until the fruit's peak season.

Shop The Sill's new outdoor plants

And if you've never stepped foot outdoors with your green thumb, or even if you don't have a spacious outdoor space, this collection is designed to work with whatever square footage (and experience level) you have. Before you buy or plant anything, The Sill's plant expert, Paris Lalicata, said that the two most important things to look for are your soil quality and your Hardiness zone. "Research your USDA Hardiness Zone, which determines the length of your growing season," Lalicata explained. "This helps you select plants that are suitable for your climate and weather conditions." You can use an at-home kit to test your soil (available at most hardware stores and nurseries) to understand its pH level and nutrient content. Just like indoors, different plants have different needs. Even window sills and flower boxes can get in on the action with the bite-sized options like herbs and container flowers.

Check out our favorite picks from the collection below, and happy gardening!



