Signs and Symptoms of Magnesium Deficiency (Hypomagnesemia)

Medically reviewed by Kelly Wood, MD

A magnesium deficiency (hypomagnesemia) occurs when you are not getting enough magnesium—an essential nutrient—in your body. If you have low magnesium levels over a long period of time, this can put you at risk for health conditions and complications. Therefore, it is important to know what the symptoms of magnesium deficiency are so you can identify it early on.

Magnesium plays an essential role in the body—especially the heart, muscles, and kidneys. It helps regulate nerve and muscle function, balance blood sugar levels, and assists your body with making proteins, bone, and DNA. Prolonged hypomagnesemia can cause high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, and migraines.

Most people get enough magnesium in their regular diet. This mineral can be found in the foods you eat, such as legumes, leafy green vegetables, seeds, whole grains, milk, or yogurt. However, your magnesium level can be low due to various health conditions, excess alcohol consumption, or because of certain medications. People who are most likely to have low intakes of low magnesium include men over the age of 70 and teenagers.

The recommended daily amount of magnesium varies depending on age, sex, and whether you are pregnant or breastfeeding. The average adult needs 320–420 milligrams (mg) of magnesium per day.

Early Symptoms of Magnesium Deficiency

If you are in the early stages of magnesium deficiency, your symptoms may be mild or you may not even have any symptoms. These include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and muscle weakness.

Nausea and Vomiting

If you have a magnesium deficiency, you may experience nausea, vomiting, and/or a loss of appetite.

You can get more magnesium by taking magnesium supplements and adding more magnesium-rich food to your diet. However, symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite may make it more difficult to eat or take a supplement.

Fatigue and Weakness

Having hypomagnesemia means that your body is lacking an essential nutrient that it needs. This can make you feel tired and weak, especially in the early stages of magnesium deficiency.

Magnesium also plays a role in metabolism. Metabolism is the chemical process that changes food into energy. When there is less magnesium in your body, your metabolism can change, causing you to feel weak and tired.

Progressive Symptoms

Magnesium plays an important role in the function of your nerves, muscles, and heart. It helps to transport calcium and potassium across the cell membrane. This process is important to:

Conduct your nerve impulses

Contract your muscles

Regulate your heart rhythm

When your body is lacking enough magnesium, there isn’t enough magnesium to help carry out those roles, which can affect your nerves, muscles, and heart.

Numbness and Tingling

Magnesium helps to conduct nerve impulses. Low levels of magnesium may cause numbness and tingling, especially in the legs and hands. Numbness may cause you to experience reduced sensation. This can make you more likely to injure the numb part of your body. If you experience numbness and tingling, your healthcare provider may recommend exercises to help.

Numbness and tingling can be symptoms of more severe or chronic conditions. If you are experiencing persistent numbness or tingling, talk to your healthcare provider so they can evaluate you and your symptoms.

Muscle Spasms

Since magnesium helps with controlling muscle contractions, low levels of the nutrient may make it more difficult for you to move your muscles. You may experience involuntary muscle contractions and cramping. Sometimes, people with a magnesium deficiency can also experience seizures or convulsions (violent, irregular movements).

Abnormal Heart Rhythm

Since magnesium helps to regulate heart rhythm, a lack of magnesium can lead to an abnormal heart rhythm (arrhythmia).

Magnesium deficiency may also lead to coronary artery spasms. A coronary artery spasm is when the arteries of your heart tighten suddenly. This may feel like a crushing pain in your chest. The pain may also spread to your jaw or arm.

Late-Stage Symptoms

In late-stage magnesium deficiency, your magnesium levels are significantly low. You may notice any of the above symptoms as well as symptoms of low potassium and low calcium.

Low Levels of Potassium

If your magnesium levels are really low, your potassium levels may be low too. Low levels of potassium, called hypokalemia, can result in symptoms such as:

Constipation

Fatigue

Hast or irregular heartbeat

Muscle damage

Muscle weakness

Tingling or numbness

Treatment for hypokalemia can include potassium supplements or you may receive potassium through an intravenous (IV) line. It is important to treat underlying magnesium deficiency before you develop further complications, which may be severe.

Low Levels of Calcium

Late-stage magnesium deficiency can also cause low calcium levels, called hypocalcemia. If the hypocalcemia is mild, you may not have any symptoms. Severe hypocalcemia can cause symptoms such as:

Seizures

Heart failure

Vocal cord spasms (which can make it difficult to breathe)

Hypocalcemia treatment depends on how severe your symptoms are and the cause. In this case, you should treat the underlying magnesium deficiency which will improve your calcium levels as well.

When to See a Healthcare Provider

If you are having symptoms of magnesium deficiency, you should talk to your healthcare provider. They will test your magnesium levels and recommend treatment options that may include magnesium supplements, fluids given through an IV, and magnesium given through an IV.

Magnesium deficiency can become severe. If your magnesium levels drop a lot you may be at risk for cardiac arrest (when your heart stops beating), respiratory failure, and even death (although this is rare).

If you experience progressive or late-stage symptoms such as abnormal heart rhythm (arrhythmia), seizures, and numbness or tingling, you should get emergency help right away to avoid complications.

Related: Before You Buy Magnesium Supplements From TikTok, Here’s What You Need to Know

A Quick Review

Magnesium deficiency occurs when your body doesn’t have enough magnesium. Early symptoms of magnesium deficiency may include loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue while progressive symptoms may include numbness, tingling, muscle contractions, and abnormal heart rhythms. If you have a late-stage magnesium deficiency, you may also experience low potassium levels and low levels of calcium.

Seek medical care if you are having symptoms of magnesium deficiency. If left untreated, magnesium deficiency can lead to life-threatening complications. Talk to your healthcare provider to figure out treatment options.

For more Health.com news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Health.com.