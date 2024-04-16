Sign up to join local Girl Scouts troops

SOMERSET ― Girls entering kindergarten through 12th grade in the fall and adults are invited to join Girl Scouts by participating in an early-registration program with Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania. New members can purchase an extended-year membership at a discounted price, which will cover the remainder of the 2024 membership year through September 2025.

Girls entering kindergarten in the fall of 2024 can register now as a Girl Scout Daisy, preparing them for success in their first year of school.

Local signups include:

April 18, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Meyersdale Public Library, 210 Center St., Meyersdale. Contact Tracey Giger tgiger@gswpa.org.

April 20, noon-1 p.m., Somerset Public Library, 6022 Glades Pike Road, Somerset, look for signs, will be at main table in center of the library. Contact Tracey Giger tgiger@gswpa.org.

