Side-by-Side Pasadena Homes List for $9 Million

A pair of completely different properties long owned by the family of late collector Norman R. Blank are simultaneously up for sale. Consisting of two side-by-side residences resting in the Southern California city of Pasadena, the asking price for the entire compound is $9 million. The two homes are also listed separately as a “significant architectural restoration opportunity” by George Penner of Compass for $5.5 million and $3.5 million, respectively.

Tucked behind a lengthy gated driveway, the contrasting dwellings were acquired in two separate deals by Blank and his wife Jacqueline, both of whom have since passed away. The couple purchased a French Norman-style residence at 243 N. San Rafael Drive some five decades ago for an undetermined amount and subsequently picked up the midcentury next door at 241 N. San Rafael Drive in the early 1990s for $901,000. Together, the two-parcel spread encompasses nearly 3 acres of land.

243 N. San Rafael Drive features a main house and a garage topped by a chauffeur’s residence, for a total of nine bedrooms and 10 baths in roughly 10,000 square feet.

Containing a little more than 10,700 square feet of living space with nine bedrooms and 10 baths, the three-story structure (above) was built and designed in 1930 by noted architects Marston & Maybury and still retains most of its original period details. Walled and gated, the striking castle-like abode is highlighted by a handsome wood-paneled living room centered around an artisan fireplace, a formal dining room, and a commercial-sized kitchen with an accompanying breakfast room.

Elsewhere is a primary suite flaunting a separate fireside seating area and a tiled bath that looks completely untouched. Other amenities include a solarium, a study, a library, a wine cellar, a workshop, and recreation and safe rooms, with the woodsy, 2-plus-acre grounds atop a promontory overlooking Annandale Golf Club hosting several terraces, an expansive great lawn for entertaining, and a swimmer’s pool. There’s also a four-story turret, a fountain-clad motorcourt, and an attached three-car garage topped by a chauffeur’s residence.

241 N. San Rafael Drive has five bedrooms and seven baths in just over 5,500 square feet.

As for the smaller of the two houses (above), it’s perched amid a 0.68-acre parcel. Commissioned by Chandler School founders Thomas and Catherine Chandler and designed by architect Henry Eggers, the late 1960s structure features five bedrooms and six baths filtered across a little more than 5,560 square feet of two-level living space offering “Hollywood Regency cues.”

A sky-lit foyer with a curving staircase greets and leads to living and dining areas, plus an eat-in kitchen, on the main floor, while prominent upstairs features include a wraparound balcony and a primary suite decked out with a dressing room, closets, and a bath. An octagon-shaped terrace, a workshop, a two-car garage, and an additional carport for one vehicle can also be found on the premises.

Norman R. Blank was probably most known for his assemblage of museum-quality antique firearms crafted by the likes of Nicolas-Noël Boutet, Gastinne Renette, Durs Egg, Henry Nock, and Joseph and John Manton. He also was recognized for his extensive classic Ferrari and silver collections.

