The side of Mauritius the expats want to keep secret

White sand beaches? Check. Unfeasibly blue Indian Ocean waters? Affirmative. Thatched villas galore? Indeed. Mauritius is often sitting pretty for honeymooners and winter sun-seekers on the same shelf as the Maldives and the Seychelles, but unlike them, the life that lurks beyond the resorts is enough to lure expats too.

Plenty of them, in fact; myself included. When my fiancé was first offered his job as a pilot here earlier this year, I was sceptical about actually living in such an overt holiday destination. But the more we looked into it, the more it made sense. Year-round sunshine. Yes please. A mere three-hour time difference from the UK? Sounds good. Exotic wildlife? Lovely. Hiking, surfing, scuba diving and zip-lining? Say no more. A month later, we were on a plane with a one-way ticket.

'Now a resident, I can confirm that Mauritius has more to boast about than most islands I’ve visited,' says Annabel

Now a resident, I can confirm that Mauritius has more to boast about than most islands I’ve visited. A Southern African nation, about the size of Surrey, with Madagascar to the east and a yawning expanse of turquoise nothingness stretching all the way to Australia in the west; it has over time changed hands between the Arabs, the Portuguese, the Dutch, the French and, most recently, the British. Independent since 1968, the country has an exceptionally diverse culture; where the croissants are as good as the Indian curries and the Creole street food just as rave-worthy as the Michelin-starred chef creations you’ll find at the five-star hotels.

First and foremost, amid so much variety, where on the island should you settle yourself for a trip? It only takes two hours to drive from its head to its toe (do rent a car if you want to leave your residence), but each corner has its own character.

Boutique bolthole LUX* Grand Baie is one of the island’s newest luxury hotels

The north star that shines over the top of Mauritius is the former fishing village of Grand Baie, now a lively coastal resort which has over the last decade established itself as the de facto capital for both tourists and expats; thanks in part to its supreme climate (cooler than the west and less windy than the south). LUX* Grand Baie, a refined boutique bolthole, is one of the island’s newest luxury hotels, and Mont Choisy Le Golf, 18-hole championship course built on a former sugarcane plantation are among its latest flashy additions.

The rest of the northern coast is calmer, studded with upmarket hotels that have more elbow room – the finest of which is The Oberoi, a lavish assortment of rooms and ultra luxury villas spread across mature tropical gardens and spilling out onto the Turtle Bay Marine Park.

As for beaches, don’t bother with the quiet one at Pointe aux Piments (it’s rocky and ill-kept) and perhaps ditch the most popular one at Pereybere, in favour of what we regard as the Goldilocks choice: Trou aux Biches. Head there for one of the very best sunset vantage points, then have dinner at The Beach Hut; and get chatting to the amusing Mauritian-Brit who hand-built this rustic spot during the pandemic with no woodwork experience (it shows, which makes it all the more charming).

Trou aux Biches is locally known as the 'Goldilocks choice' of beaches - Universal Images

There’s not a lot to head inland for up north except the impressive Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden at Pamplemousses; a tranquil labyrinth of foliage centred around a photogenic pond stuffed with giant amazonica water lilies. Venture east, though, for peaceful, windswept enclaves, where less infrastructure gives way to more holiday homes and several high-ticket hotels that feel relatively secluded; among them One&Only Le Saint Géran and Constance Prince Maurice.

Marc de Speville, a British expat with family descended from the first French settlers, has recently moved his wife and kids to this part of the island, Post Lafayette, for the glorious beaches and world-class kitesurfing.

“That, and the friendliness of just about everyone in Mauritius,” he tells me, “even administrative officials.” If you dine anywhere in this region, he suggests, make it Le Barachois (+230 402 3636), which overlooks a lagoon with unfettered views across the mountains.

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden is a tranquil labyrinth of foliage centred around a photogenic pond

The west coast of Mauritius is where you’ll find Tamarin Bay, an increasingly gentrified surfer’s paradise famed for its plentiful dolphins – be wary of the many speed boat operators that offer overly invasive “encounters” with these animals though; better to opt for a sunrise kayak trip to witness them instead. And avoid the much-marketed Casela Nature Parks if you take moral issue with the captive big cat selfie opportunities they offer. Animal lovers should instead buy a bag of dog food and hang out with the many friendly strays that roam the beaches at sundown. Just north of Tamarin, Flic-en-Flac is a long, elegant stretch of white sand trimmed with still waters that make it perfect for snorkelling and pottering (though less so for scuba diving or surfing).

The southern portion of Mauritius is much wilder, encompassing the Black River Gorges national park, a 6,500-hectare medley of hilly hiking trails and waterfalls; as well as the charismatic, lesser-visited ancient capital of Mahebourg, where the Dutch first landed in 1598.

Discover hiking trails and waterfalls in the 6,500-hectare Black River Gorges national park - iStock/Getty

Lionel Athion, a 35-year-old independent guide from the region who is focused on authentic, sustainable tours, runs fishing expeditions aboard his traditional wooden sailboat – a great way to spend the day with a local. He suggests two more unmissable endeavours in the south.

“The Eau Bleu waterfall in the village of Cluny, for its magnificent colour,” he says. “But keep going and there are two more behind it which few tourists know about. Then visit Pointe d’Esny, my favourite beach, and continue to the pristine shores of La Cambuse, a former pirate treasure site, where you might even spot the local cows frolicking near the waves.”

It is in the south, too, that you’ll find Mauritius’ most iconic landscape – La Morne, a basaltic monolith overlooking the Underwater Waterfall; which is not strictly as its name belies, but rather an optical illusion due to the silt that flows into an abrupt drop over the ocean shelf. There’s only one way to best admire this magical phenomenon and that’s from the sky. Corail Helicopters’ Magic Tour includes it on a 45-minute loop, starting at £300pp – the one touristy activity you should make room for.

A final piece of intel I wish we’d known straight away? The swankiest hotels would rather it wasn’t so, but no beaches on Mauritius are private and the best ones are the meticulously maintained ones by the resorts or residences that sit behind them. They’re set up to look partitioned off, but they’re not. So whether you’re on a budget or simply get bored easily, drive a car round the coast and enjoy all of them.

Five ways to explore Mauritius

For families

Flic-en-Flac boasts nearly 10km of calm shoreline that’s perfect for all ages, and plenty of watersports activities to keep everyone busy. Right at the heart of it, Sugar Beach, one of the island’s largest resorts, is a big hit for families; with several sprawling swimming pools, great dining options (the Buddha Bar seafood restaurant is a standout) and a kid’s club for two to 11-year-olds, open until 10pm daily. There’s also a teen club for 12 to 17-year-olds that hosts beach BBQs and pizza nights; and for grown-ups pastimes include golf, croquet, high tea, dance classes and perfume workshops.

Book it: Southall Travel (0208 843 4444) offers seven nights for two adults and two children in a premium sea view room at Sugar Beach on a half-board basis, from £5,699, including flights and transfers from London Heathrow. Departs December 4.

For couples

Mauritius is a top honeymoon destination for good reason, and it doesn’t get much more romantic than the Constance Prince Maurice, snuggled into a 148-acre private peninsula on the secluded Poste de Flacq coast. It has the island’s only overwater villas on stilts, teetering over a natural lagoon, and a delightful spa equipped with treatment rooms for couples, as well as a tranquil infinity pool and two golf courses in which to wile away your days. Dining options include a private candlelit set-up on the beach or in-suite breakfasts, but whatever you do, don’t miss dinner at Barachois, its gorgeous floating restaurant among the mangroves.

Book it: Turquoise Holidays (0149 467 8400) offers seven nights at Constance Prince Maurice on a B&B basis, including flights and private transfers. Departs May.

The picturesque island is a top honeymoon destination for good reason - Universal Images

For adventure-lovers

Mauritius sits head and shoulders above its fly-and-flop rivals when it comes to adventure. On top of the usual watersports, there’s everything from hiking and mountain biking to helicopter tours and zip-lining. The wild southern coast remains unspoilt, and the Anantara Iko is both luxurious and serious about sustainability, with direct access to the Blue Bay Marine Park and its pristine underwater playground. Guests have free access to paddle boarding and daily snorkelling trips as well as cycle trails along the casuarina-fringed coast. Guided tours are available through the La Vallée de Ferney wildlife reserve on foot or by kayak, and to Ile aux Aigrettes – thought to be the last resting place of the dodo – by sunset cruise.

Book it: Kuoni (0800 092 4444) offers seven nights at Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort & Villas from £1,499pp, including breakfast, flights and a complimentary 30-minute spa treatment. Departs June.

For foodies

Few destinations on earth can brag about its range of cuisine options the way Mauritius can; with gastronomic influences from Europe, Asia, Africa and beyond. One of the best resorts for encompassing all of these flavours on an all-inclusive basis is the Heritage Awali, on the splendid Bel Ombre Estate, a former sugar plantation. Here you’ll have access to 12 restaurants and 8 bars, including the island’s famed Le Château de Bel Ombre, plus beautifully assembled picnics and afternoon tea. Venture to any coast for reliably fantastic street food (look for the stall with the longest line of locals, then order the Mauritius Dholl Puri and some Gateaux Piments) and don’t leave without sampling the outrageously good Georgian khinkali at Dumpling Madness (they deliver island-wide).

Book it: Virgin Holidays (0344 472 9646) offers seven nights at Heritage Awali from £2,790pp including all meals and flights. Departs November.

The coastline is dotted with luxury hotels such as One&Only Le Saint Géran

For uber-luxury

The Oberoi Mauritius isn’t just one of the finest hotels on the island. Its Royal Villa is up there with the world’s most lavish resort residences – a 650-square-ft thatched complex boasting sea and mountain views, bedecked with stylish Asian artefacts, centred around an elegant private pool, with a vast master bedroom and sunken marble bathroom flanking one side and a living room and kitchen on the other. An al fresco dining pavilion, gargantuan hammock and sun loungers galore will keep you from wanting to leave, but the rest of this basalt beachfront retreat, which overlooks the Turtle Bay Marine Park, has plenty to lure you, with mature tropical grounds, excellent dining and superior service.

Book it: The Oberoi (0800 1234 0101) offers seven nights in the Royal Villa from £10,339pp including flights from London Gatwick, private transfers and complementary activities. Departs Nov 7, and other dates available.

