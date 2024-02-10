A side-effect of the colossal NHS waiting list? Holidaymakers risk losing a fortune

Do you have any pre-existing health conditions? It’s a question which is causing more and more issues for holidaymakers trying to arrange travel insurance. A positive answer risks either a steep increase in the premium (or even a blanket refusal of cover) and can also mean that cover for any problem related to that condition is excluded.

A survey last year by Which? found that 36 per cent of respondents reported problems buying cover because of such conditions, with the biggest issues around the high cost of premiums. Now the issue is becoming more and more problematic because of the waiting-list crisis in the NHS. This is because travellers who have yet to be treated or assessed by a specialist would obviously be assessed as riskier than those who have been given the all-clear.

Some are deciding to live with the risk and forgo insurance altogether – with potentially extremely expensive consequences if they do need medical treatment while abroad. A basic air ambulance repatriation from Spain to the UK can cost £20,000.

A recent survey commissioned by a private healthcare company, Practice Plus Group, found that 20 per cent of people on NHS waiting lists plan to holiday abroad this year without travel insurance. That compares with a more general survey by the insurers, Staysure, which indicates that 12 per cent of British holidaymakers have travelled abroad without insurance in the last three years.

The numbers affected by the NHS crisis are huge: more than 6.4 million people are currently waiting for consultant-led treatment and 1.6 million are waiting for a diagnosis. And there has been a significant knock-on effect. Peter Hayman of PJ Hayman travel insurers, which offers ‘Free Spirit’ travel insurance, says: “We have seen a wave of new referrals for waiting lists which is a standard exclusion on most travel policies.” This, he says, is clearly exacerbated by the ever-increasing numbers of those on those lists.

Older travellers with pre-existing conditions can face eye-watering insurance premiums - hobo_018/E+

The result of declaring serious or semi-serious health conditions is often much higher premiums. Hayman gives an example: “For someone with a melanoma undergoing treatment – but after the treatment nothing further is planned – then the premium for a trip to Europe may be around £130. However, if further treatment is planned then this could increase to over £400.” And he highlights the vulnerability of older travellers in particular. Those going on long haul trips (for example cruises) with multiple medical conditions will have premiums in the hundreds of pounds. And he says that cover for tips to the United States is now getting to be unaffordable for many with pre-existing conditions.

In a survey last year, Which? found that those who took out an annual travel insurance policy in the past two years and declared a medical condition paid a median price of £150 – which was 56 per cent (£54) more than those without conditions (£96). One customer in Which?’s survey, who has diabetes, had found that they were paying four times what they’d be charged if they didn’t declare their condition, while a reader who contacted Telegraph Travel recently after his wife was diagnosed with gallstones was quoted £800 for annual worldwide insurance. (He eventually found cheaper cover through Co-Operative Bank Everyday current account, but still had to pay an additional premium of £187.)

But it isn’t always as bad as you might fear. Tim Riley of True Traveller insurance says that a 50-year-old who was travelling to Thailand for a month who suffered from high blood pressure and was taking medication and hadn’t had to see their doctor recently, might pay an additional premium of only £21.83.

It’s also a problem which disproportionately affects older travellers, who already face much higher basic premiums simply because of their age. Another recent Which? report found that even if they are in good health, those in higher brackets already pay much more for insurance. The median price paid for annual policies by those aged 75 or older was £300. The equivalent figure for those aged 65-74 was £182, while those in the 55-64 age bracket paid less than half as much (£142).

Whatever your age, here is our guide to finding the best travel insurance if you do have a medical condition.

Get a GHIC card in case you need to access emergency or urgent state healthcare while in EU countries - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty

Tips for insuring with existing conditions

1. Check specialists

If a regular insurer refuses cover or offers a very high premium, go to one which specialises in cover for pre-existing conditions. You can find directories of such companies at MoneyHelper and the British Insurance Brokers’ Association. It’s always worth getting more than one quote – insurers’ assessments and costing of risks can differ widely. Find our guide to the best policies for older travellers generally here.

2. Declare everything

All insurers will screen your application for medical issues and it’s vital to answer honestly and thoroughly – including not just known conditions but any referrals which are awaiting diagnosis. If you don’t and you have to make a claim, then there is a much higher chance it will be refused and your (probably expensive) insurance will be worthless. If you have a complex medical history or a terminal disease, it is worth phoning the company to discuss the situation rather than rely on the online Q&A.

Don’t be surprised if you have to answer exactly the same questions when obtaining quotes from different companies. They tend to use the same third-party medical screening service to vet applications and produce a risk assessment. But different insurers are still likely to quote different premiums even for the same level of risk.

3. Buy single trip policies

If you are used to buying annual multi-trip insurance and develop a condition, you may have to compromise and opt for a single-trip policy. Some insurers will offer single-trip insurance to customers they wouldn’t offer annual policies to, so it’s useful to look at prices for both types.

4. Get a GHIC card

A GHIC card, the post-Brexit replacement for the EHIC card, entitles the holder to emergency or urgent state healthcare (sometimes called “medically necessary healthcare”) including visits to A&E and “routine” treatment for long-term or pre-existing medical conditions while you are visiting EU countries, Montenegro and Australia (British passport holders have similar rights in Norway and Switzerland). It doesn’t replace travel insurance, but it’s free. Remember to apply in good time before you travel. Full details of coverage and how to apply are here.

