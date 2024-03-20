Side Bangs Are Officially Back, and They’re 2024’s Hottest Hair Trend

The indie sleaze revival is in full force. From smudged eyeliner to party pics in harsh flash lighting, everyone is trying to emulate all of the fun and messiness that the indie sleaze era brought. We’ve all become so nostalgic for that time period and it’s caused a lot of indie sleaze inspired trends to pop up again. Side bangs are one of the most iconic beauty trends from that era, so it’s no wonder everyone from Taylor Swift to Dua Lipa has been seen with them.

Bangs have been a huge hair trend in 2024, but this reinvention of bangs is possibly its most shocking iteration so far. While a lot of us remember side bangs from the beloved Myspace emo era, it’s one of those past trends we tend to cringe at. (Especially when we see old pictures of ourselves.) It’s hard to believe that with all of our own embarrassing memories of the side bang era, they’re slowly inching towards being a trendy hairstyle again. Why is the side bang so much more jaw-dropping than any other bang? It could be the memories that some of us associate with it, or the fact that none of us were prepared for it to make a comeback so soon.

Whether you like it or not, the side bang is here to stay. Like most bangs, there are different variations of the side bang that make it more wearable. Zoë Kravitz favors a baby side bang, a lovechild of the micro bang and the side bang. While Suki Waterhouse likes a wispy side bang, similar to her usual curtain bangs. Thankfully, if you’re not fully convinced to run to the salon, you can simply style your current bangs to the side in order to get a feel for the look.

After all, the best part about bangs is how fast they grow out. No matter if you’re a side bang apologist or anti side bang, be prepared to see this hair trend even more as the year goes on. All you can do is accept it and admire all of the brave souls who are bringing it back.

Dua Lipa at the 2024 BRIT Awards

Dua Lipa loves to take a hair risk, so of course she dabbled in side bangs. While at the 2024 BRIT awards, she wore a slicked back bun with her bangs swept to the side. If you hate when your bangs get into your face, this chic hairstyle is a must try!

Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

Sabrina Carpenter is known to rock bangs, so naturally the side bang looks stunning on her. With these voluminous curls, she’s really showing us how to nail side bangs.

Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammys

Taylor Swift reinvented her bangs with a side bang at the 2024 Grammys. This is a great way to change up your bangs if you’re getting tired of the same look.

Zoë Kravitz at The Batman Premiere

Zoë Kravitz is no stranger to the micro bang and for this look she combined it with a side bang. When it comes to getting this look, gel is your best friend. Zoë Kravitz’s side bang seems pretty intact and yours can too with a little bit of gel.

Daisy Edgar-Jones at Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura

There’s nothing like a sleek side bang and Daisy Edgar-Jones knows just how to pull it off. If you attempt a side bang like this, pair it with a gorgeous half-updo too.

Suki Waterhouse at the Tory Burch SS24 Show

Suki Waterhouse’s ’70s curtain bangs did a complete 180 when she whipped out the 2000s side swept bang. This look is proof that your side bangs can be wispy too!

Dakota Johnson at the 17th Annual HOPE Luncheon

Like Sabrina Carpenter, Dakota Johnson is known for her signature bangs. In this photo, her bangs are slightly swooped, which gives side bang energy. This is the perfect way to dip your toes in the water if you already have bangs and want to give side bangs a try.

Sydney Sweeney at the Immaculate Premiere

The only thing more shocking that Sydney Sweeney’s bob? Her side swept bangs. Here she has a milder version of the side bang that can definitely be accomplished without going to the salon.

Natasha Lyonne at the 2024 Producers Guild Awards

Natasha Lyonne is constantly bring the hair drama. This side bang is stunning and is a big change from her usual glorious curls. Use a straightener to get this look, which can also be used to style your side bang to perfection.

