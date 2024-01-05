A Sick Sweater and More of This Week's Best Menswear Releases



It's the first Friday of the year, so congratulations on making it to the first Best New Menswear roundup of 2024. If the styles that have already dropped this year are any indication—which, in my humble opinion, they very much are—this is going to be a great year for fashion, whether your vibe is upscale luxury, dope streetwear, or even shirts that make passersby question whether you're wearing your pajamas out and about.

Whatever your resolution was, add another to the list: This year, you're going to fine tune your wardrobe and dress better than you ever have before. That means it's out with the old and in with the new, from fresh staple pieces to statement looks that fill all the sad, empty holes in your closet (and soul).

You're already on track by starting with this list, which has a handful of great new launches that'll take your fit rotation to the next level, even so early in the year. There are luxe accessories from Burberry and MCM x Bape, bold sweaters from Stone Island and Dior, and even loungewear from Tekla and Magniberg that'll make your staying-in vibe feel like a five-star hotel. Don't waste any time—new year, new you.

6-Pocket Pants

These relaxed, sashiko-print pants are a foolproof pick for adding some cool-yet-casual vibes to your wardrobe. With an elastic waistband and plenty of pockets (six, to be specific!), you'll find any and every excuse to wear 'em.

Shop Now 6-Pocket Pants alphaindustries.com $349.00

'Le Vase' Embroidered Zip Up Jacket

India-based designer Perte D'ego brings outerwear to the next level with this zip-up jacket, with all-over embroidery that adds instant style to even the most basic of looks.

Shop Now 'Le Vase' Embroidered Zip Up Jacket pertedego.com $380.00

Check Cashmere Fringed Scarf

It is, after all, winter. You need a good scarf, and Burberry has a timelessly elegant—and warm!—cashmere option.

Shop Now Check Cashmere Fringed Scarf burberry.com $730.00

Year of the Dragon Sweatshirt

This is the Year of the Dragon, and Stone Island is coming in hot with a dope fleece sweatshirt that pays homage with tonal embroidery.

Shop Now Year of the Dragon Sweatshirt stoneisland.com $459.00

Ceramic Monster Automatic 43mm

A sleek sport watch with a scratch-proof, lightweight ceramic bezel, plus a rubber strap for all-day comfort and flexibility.

Shop Now Ceramic Monster Automatic 43mm shinola.com $2150.00

Cabri Virgin Wool Blazer

For business or for pleasure, Jacquemus' sleek, chic wool blazer is always the right choice.

Shop Now Cabri Virgin Wool Blazer mrporter.com $985.00

Stark Backpack in Visetos

Travel in style with this leather backpack from MCM and BAPE, featuring a Year of the Dragon motif on the front and graphic branding throughout.

Shop Now Stark Backpack in Visetos mcmworldwide.com $1190.00

Sweater

Subtle in the front, party in the back. This heavyweight wool and cashmere sweater is funky yet elegant, with bold Dior embroidery on the arm and a seasonal motif on the back.

Shop Now Sweater dior.com $2250.00

Khaki Hat

For that tropical getaway I know you're already planning.

Shop Now Khaki Hat yoox.com $282.00

Rodeo Shirt

Is it a pajama shirt? Or a sick button-down? Well, it's kind of both. Whether you wear this to bed or to the bar with jeans and loafers, you're guaranteed to bed comfy as hell.

Shop Now Rodeo Shirt magniberg.com $189.00

Classic Bathrobe

And finally, a piece of menswear that perhaps shouldn't be taken out on the town, but will make your home life feel much more luxurious.

Shop Now Classic Bathrobe teklafabrics.com $225.00

