Sick of EastEnders? Here's your alternative Christmas Day viewing guide

Be enchanted all over again by the 1982 adaptation of Raymond Briggs’s Snowman - AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

Uninspired by the bland offerings on terrestrial TV? Finding your highlighter pen hovering over the listings with nothing to highlight? Don’t despair. We’ve gone through the big day’s schedules, offering a superior alternative on one of the streamers or catch-up services. Have a Merry Telly Christmas.

Wintry animation

DON’T watch: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (BBC One, 9.40am)

The preachy sentiment is as clumsy as the unwieldy title in this predictable picture book animation about a boy trying to find home in a hostile wilderness.

DO watch: The Snowman (All4)

Be enchanted all over again by the 1982 adaptation of Raymond Briggs’s wordless, spine-tingling tale of a boy befriending a snowman. Reach for those high notes: “We’re walking in the air…”

Fairytale film

DON’T watch: Cinderella (BBC One, 11.15am)

The Kenneth Branagh-directed 2015 live-action remake, starring Lily James, is serviceable but its cheesy romanticism palls over its plodding 106-minute runtime.

DO watch: Disney’s Cinderella (Disney+)

The handsome 1950 classic isn’t just half an hour shorter but is one of Disney’s masterpieces. It duly became its biggest box office hit for 13 years, helping to reverse the then-ailing studio’s fortunes. (Since Disney are in the doldrums once again these days, they’re badly in need of a new classic of this stature.)

The 1950 classic: Disney's Cinderella

Charm for children

DON’T watch: Tabby McTat (BBC One, 2.35pm)

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s story about a busker’s cat who becomes separated from his owner is terribly touching. However, most parents will already be wearyingly familiar with it.

DO watch: A Charlie Brown Christmas (Apple TV+)

Dispirited by materialism, Charlie tries to recapture the true meaning of Christmas. With its ice-skating, snow-covered fir trees and jazz-and-carols soundtrack, this 1965 gem is an enduring joy.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: this 1965 gem is an enduring joy - Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Sovereign’s speech

DON’T watch: The King’s Christmas Broadcast (BBC One/BBC Two/ITV1, 3pm)

The novelty of King Charles III’s first speech came last year. Now we’re left with the usual platitudes and doubtless some environmental finger-wagging.

DO watch: The Crown series 2, episode 2 “A Company of Men”(Netflix)

Stephen Fry is delivering the Alternative Christmas Message on Channel 4 but remind yourself instead of the much-missed Queen (and The Crown’s peak period) with this episode about Elizabeth and far-from-home Philip communicating via their respective 1956 radio addresses.

Remind yourself of the much-missed Queen (and The Crown’s peak period) - Alex Bailey / Netflix

Family-friendly film

DON’T watch: Toy Story 4 (BBC One, 3.10pm)

You know the drill: talking toys in mild peril. It’s hard to get too excited about the fourth instalment in Pixar’s computer-animated franchise.

DO watch: The Muppet Christmas Carol (Disney+)

It doesn’t get much more festive than Jim Henson’s puppets doing Dickens. Handily, The Wizard of Oz is also on Channel 5 at 3.10pm. Follow the Yellow Brick Road if you’re not a Disney subscriber.

The Muppet Christmas Carol: it doesn’t get much more festive than Jim Henson’s puppets doing Dickens - Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

Holly-adorned hoofing

DON’T watch: Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (BBC One, 4.40pm)

After a high-standard series of the BBC’s ballroom blockbuster, the half-dozen hoofing novices in this festive edition are bound to be lower quality.

DO watch: White Christmas (Amazon Prime Video)

The landmark 1954 musical is replete with spectacular song-and-dance numbers. The red-and-green-themed, high-kicking, trick-packed “Mandy” is the icing on the Christmas cake.

White Christmas: the landmark 1954 musical - Allstar Picture Library Limited. / Alamy Stock Photo

Yuletide time travel

DON’T watch: Doctor Who: The Church on Ruby Road (BBC One, 5.55pm)

The new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, makes his full debut in a yoof-skewed adventure involving snowy secrets, abandoned babies and singing goblins.

DO watch: Doctor Who: “A Christmas Carol” (iPlayer)

The Timelord’s best festive special guest-starred the great Michael Gambon, who died in September, so revisiting it feels especially fitting. A sci-fi spin on Dickens with Matt Smith in his pomp, singer Katherine Jenkins, crashing space liners and flying space sharks.

Doctor Who: “A Christmas Carol”: a sci-fi spin on Dickens - BBC/Steve Brown/Adrian Weinbrecht

Raucous entertainment

DON’T watch: Michael’s McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel/The Masked Singer Christmas Special (BBC One, 6.50pm/ITV1, 7.30pm)

Shouting seems to be scheduled for early evening, be it the BBC’s noisy gameshow or the gaudily disguised celebrities on ITV. Shush, you’ll wake up the post-prandial snoozers.

DO watch: The Morecambe & Wise Christmas Show (iPlayer)

Eight Eric ’n’ Ern specials are available but you can’t beat the 1971 classic. The immortal duo are joined by Glenda Jackson, Shirley Bassey and Andre “Preview” Previn. He’s playing all the right notes. But not necessarily in the right order.

Morecambe and Wise with Glenda Jackson

Sitcom says farewell

DON’T watch: Ghosts Christmas Special (BBC One, 7.45pm)

I bow to nobody in my love for the supernatural residents of Button House. I’ll be tuning in for the last ever episode of the haunted house comedy but if you’re not a fan…

DO watch: The Office Christmas Specials (iPlayer)

Celebrate its 20th anniversary by rewinding the two-part swansong for Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s masterful mockumentary. The Wernham Hogg office party plays host to happy endings that will have you punching the air.

Cosy period drama

DON’T watch: Call The Midwife (BBC One, 8.15pm)

The nurses and nuns of Poplar circa 1968 deliver both babies and sickly sweetness.

DO watch: All Creatures Great & Small Christmas Special (My5)

A cockle-warming festive instalment: All Creatures Great & Small Christmas Special

Travel back three more decades and 200 miles north to the ravishing Yorkshire Dales for a cockle-warming festive instalment of the well-judged James Herriot revival. As our hero dashes home from his RAF training base, will he reach pregnant wife Helen in time for a Christmas miracle?

Murder under the mistletoe

DON’T watch: EastEnders (BBC One, 9.45pm)

Albert Square specialises in seasonal misery and excels itself this year with a spot of good old Christmas murder. Get out of my pub! In a wooden box!

DO watch: Agatha Christie’s Poirot: “Hercule Poirot’s Christmas” (ITVX)

A tyrannical patriarch summons his family for Christmas and plans to update his will – until he’s found with his throat slashed. David Suchet’s dandyish sleuth applies his little grey cells to a textbook locked room mystery in this 1994 Agatha Christie adaptation.

Catherine Rabett & David Suchet in Hercule Poirot's Christmas - Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Old-school comedy

DON’T watch: Mrs Brown’s Boys (BBC One, 10.45pm)

Somehow it’s the 13th year in a row that we’ve been subjected – sorry, treated – to a Christmas special from potty-mouthed mammy Agnes and her brainless brood. “That’s nice.”

DO watch: Dad’s Army: “My Brother & I” (iPlayer)

Many of us have a drunken relative who causes awkwardness at Christmas – including Captain Mainwaring, it turns out. Arthur Lowe plays both siblings in this 1975 special. There’s even a redemptive climax to round off the day’s viewing.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.