Apr. 10—MIDLAND — Celebrate spring in West Texas at Sibley Nature Center's Annual Spring Festival on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join in the fun at the Spring Festival and take part in garden tours, educational activities and crafts in the garden, guided nature trail hikes, a Reptile Magic Show, and the Texas Camel Corps. Scooter Dog and Pucker Up Lemonade will have items available for purchase, Shipley Do-Nuts will provide free do-nuts.

All activities are free to the public. Come out and see what Sibley Nature Center has to offer year-round. Check out the Center's newly designed website, www.sibleynaturecenter.org, for trail maps, the events calendar, and upcoming program details.

"The Sibley Spring Festival is a premier event at the nature center," Education Director Misty Thomason said in a news release. "Last year, the event had over 600 attendees, and we are expecting even more to join us this year."

Sibley Nature Center gives special thanks to the title sponsor, SM Energy. A variety of community sponsors will also be present to provide information on their programs, including Texas Parks and Wildlife, The Petroleum Museum, The Museum of the Southwest, Texas Master Naturalists, Dr. Rebecca Dodge, and Keep Midland Beautiful.

Sibley Nature Center exists to create understanding and appreciation of the nature and history of our region through a broad range of educational programs and personal experience. Since 1987, the center has the Llano Estacado region, later adding the Trans-Pecos and Edwards Plateau regions. The center is located at Hogan Park in Midland on approximately 49 acres and features trails and shade structures for the community to safely enjoy and learn about their environment. To learn more about the Sibley Nature Center, visit www.sibleynaturecenter.org or call (432) 684-6827.

*Sibley Nature Festival schedule, participants and activities are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.