A Siamese mix, a husky mix and a bonded pair of cats are up for adoption in Lane County

Greenhill Humane Society

Sable is a Siamese cat mix available for adoption at Greenhill Humane Society.

Sable is a 10-year-old Siamese mix cat looking for her forever home.

She enjoys telling you all about her day and will climb into your lap for lots of pets. She is also an expert biscuit maker and a lovely companion to all she meets.

Sable does have hyperthyroidism and has started treatment while at the shelter. She will need to continue medication and treatment in her new home

She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 am – 6 pm at 88530 Green Hill Rd in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org.

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Paquita is a husky mix available for adoption at Oregon Coast Humane Society.

Paquita is a one-year-old husky mix who weighs 46 pounds.

She is shy when she meets new people but warms up quickly, especially when treats are involved. She would do great living with a confident dog to teach her how to "dog."

To meet Paquita, stop by the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Gilligan and Skipper are a three-year-old pair of bonded brothers at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network.

Gilligan and Skipper are a three-year-old pair of bonded cats up for adoption at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network.

Both cats are very shy when you first meet them and need time to acclimate to their new surroundings. Once they know and trust you, they are very friendly, high energy, and enjoy playing and running around the house. They are good with dogs but need to be the only cats in your household.

Gilligan and Skipper have been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and are negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet Gilligan & Skipper, please call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit our website at CatRescues.org for more info.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: These friendly pets, three cats and a dog, are up for adoption