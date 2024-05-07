‘Shy’ dog waited 188 days in Florida shelter — then her luck took a turn. ‘So happy’

A “shy” dog spent months in a Florida shelter — then her luck turned around.

“After 188 days waiting on a forever home one of our longest resident dogs Sky finally found her forever home,” the Humane Society of Pinellas wrote May 4 on Facebook. “We are so happy for her and her new family!”

Sky started her next chapter after she reportedly had a “hard time” getting adopted. She arrived at the shelter in October after her owner, who was experiencing homelessness, had to surrender her.

In the months that followed, Sky became known as a “smart, playful and cuddly” 3-year-old dog. She also was “shy,” feeling anxious in new environments, the humane society wrote in social media posts and told McClatchy News in an email.

“She can be very unsure and standoffish but once she feels secure she is sweet, wiggly and so excited to meet new human friends,” the shelter wrote.

As Sky struggled around other animals in the shelter, workers placed her in a separate area and gave her tools to cope. She also lived in foster care, which gave insight into how she would behave in her next home.

As of April, the shelter believed Sky would do best living without other dogs and hoped she would get a “positive home” where she could “flourish.” Then came the good news that she was adopted.

“Sky was a wonderful dog that lots of our staff and volunteers got attached to and everyone was very excited when she found her new forever home over the weekend,” the shelter wrote in its May 7 email. “Her new home is a loving family with 3 kids she can play and love on.”

The humane society is in Clearwater, west of Tampa.

Woman on wait list for puppy has heart stolen by ‘sweet’ senior dog who lost his owner

She fell in love with shelter dog — but couldn’t adopt. Then came a joyful reunion

‘Timid’ shelter dog’s siblings were adopted. Now, the Florida pup has a home too