Shuffle Board: VF Corp, Alibaba, Savage X Fenty Name CEOs

Retail

Alibaba Group’s board of directors announced that Joseph C. Tsai, currently executive vice chairman, will succeed Daniel Zhang as company chairman. Eddie Yongming Wu, chairman of Taobao and Tmall Group, will succeed Zhang as chief executive officer and replace Zhang on the company’s board of directors. Both appointments take effect on September 10. Following this transition, Zhang will continue to lead Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group as its chairman and CEO.

Global contemporary retailer Vince announced that its chief financial officer, Amy Levy, has resigned to pursue another opportunity. She will remain with the company until June 30. The company appointed Michael Hand as interim CFO, effective July 1. He will start working with Levy immediately to ensure a smooth transition while a permanent replacement search is underway. Vince has engaged Spencer Stuart to conduct a search for the permanent CFO position.

David Stefko, retired Vince CFO, has been appointed to the board of directors and will extend his role as an advisor to the company through this transition.

Ross Stores‘ board of directors reauthorized CEO Barbara Rentler’s contract through March 31, 2027. The new deal allows Rentler to continue as CEO through January 31, 2026. By that date, the board expects to have selected her successor, with Rentler scheduled to become a senior advisor through the end of March 2027.

Victoria’s Secret announced that Greg Unis will assume the role of brand president, Victoria’s Secret and Pink. Unis will continue to report to Martin Waters, CEO of Victoria’s Secret, and lead the design, merchandising, creative, planning, strategic patterning and business development functions.

Additionally, the company named Anne Stephenson as chief merchandising officer, reporting to Unis. Stephenson most recently served as Torrid’s chief merchandising and product officer and will begin her role with Victoria’s Secret next month.

Sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors promoted Matt McCabe to executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, effective June 25. He succeeds Steve Lawrence, who recently transitioned to CEO. McCabe will report directly to Lawrence.

McCabe has served as Academy’s senior vice president, general merchandise manager, footwear since September 2017. He joined the company in December 2016 as vice president, divisional merchandise manager, athletic and licensed apparel.

Brands

Shirley Li

Puma has appointed Shirley Li as its new general manager in China as part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its business in this market. She replaces Philippe Bocquillon, who will move into Puma’s area manager role for greater China, which includes China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Bocquillon will also take on the position of general manager Hong Kong, while Paul Yu will remain general manager of Taiwan. Both Li and Yu will report to Bocquillon.

David Lu will further strengthen Puma China’s top management by replacing Shirley as commercial director. He has been with Puma since March and has worked in the fashion and sports industry for over 15 years, most recently serving as general manager of retail operations for Levi’s.

Bracken Darrell

VF Corp. announced that its board of directors has appointed Bracken Darrell as president and CEO, effective July 17. Benno Dorer, who has served as VF’s interim president and CEO since December and a member of VF’s board since 2017, will remain a board member. Richard Carucci, a VF board member since 2009 and interim board chair during VF’s recent leadership transition period, has been named board chair.

Darrell joins from Logitech International S.A., where he has served as president and CEO since 2013 and is accredited with expanding the company into more than 20 new product categories, more than doubling revenue and achieving a tenfold increase in market capitalization.

PrettyLittleThing announced that Molly-Mae Hague, who has been an “instrumental” part of the brand’s creative journey since August 2021, will be transitioning from her role as creative director to become a brand ambassador once again. Hague announced on her YouTube channel that she is stepping down from her position, which she assumed 22 months ago.

Rihanna’s direct-to-consumer lingerie brand Savage X Fenty has named Hillary Super as CEO and board member, according to Super’s LinkedIn profile. Super takes over the role as CEO from the pop star, who will remain as executive chair, as first reported by Vogue and confirmed by the TechStyle Group-owned company. She previously served as global CEO of Anthropologie and senior vice president of Guess North America.

Technology

Stylitics

Juliana Prather

AI-powered digital merchandising and styling technology company Stylitics has appointed Juliana Prather as chief marketing officer, effective immediately. Prather will develop and execute the company’s global marketing and brand strategies, reporting directly to Stylitics’ founder and CEO, Rohan Deuskar. She brings over 25 years of branding and marketing experience to the company, where she will lead its messaging and growth initiatives, including new retail tech SaaS solutions coming this fall.

Chargebacks911

Chargeback management technology company Chargebacks911 announced Bill Oglesby’s appointment as partnerships vice president. In this role, he will be responsible for expanding Chargeback911’s network of strategic partners, fostering relationships with industry players and spearheading collaborative initiatives to tackle the evolving challenges of chargeback fraud and payment disputes.

Trade

U.S. Customs and Border Protection acting commissioner Troy A. Miller announced several key transitions among its senior leadership team. Acting deputy commissioner Benjamine “Carry” Huffman will retire, effective June 30.

Pete R. Flores will serve as acting deputy commissioner upon Huffman’s retirement. Deputy EAC Diane Sabatino will serve as the acting executive assistant commissioner for the office of field operations. Raul Ortiz will retire on June 30 after a 32-year career with the U.S. Border Patrol. Jason Owens will be appointed as the next chief of the U.S. Border Patrol.

The office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced that Sarah Ellerman will serve as the assistant United States Trade Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Ellerman has more than two decades of experience developing and implementing trade policy and has served in several key roles in USTR, including most recently as assistant USTR for Southeast Asia and the Pacific (acting). Ellerman will continue to serve as the Indo-Pacific economic framework pillar chief negotiator.

Manufacturers

Interloop North America (ILNA) announced the retirement of Shelley Rider, president of ILNA, who will transition to the board of directors.

ILNA appointed Hilda McDuff as president of ILNA, effective July 1. Having spent six years at ILNA as the executive vice president of sales and marketing, McDuff has played a pivotal role in expanding ILNA’s customer base, successfully onboarding clients such as Amazon, Carter’s and Dillard’s.

Supply Chain

Open Supply Hub

OS Hub’s board of directors.

Supply chain nonprofit Open Supply Hub (OS Hub) has announced nine new appointments to its board of directors. The appointments include Alexis Bateman, principle product leader, sustainability tech at Amazon Web Services; Laura Carter, regional officer, Latin America and Caribbean office at Industriall Global Union; María Victoria Gama, senior human rights officer at Verisk Maplecroft; Dr. Feng Gao, director and co-founder of Open Data China; Aruna Kashyap, associate director (economic justice and rights) at Human Rights Watch; Jiehui Kia, business development manager at Ichi Seiki Pte Ltd.; Craig Lee, managing director of Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation; Fleur Meerman, senior policy advisor of the Social and Economic Council of the Netherlands; and Thy Try, executive director of Open Development Cambodia. The new members join the pre-existing board of six.

