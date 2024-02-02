Shuffle Board: Spring Takes Reins at Macy’s, Crocs President to Retire

Retail

Tony Spring

Macy’s announced that Tony Spring will take on the role of chief executive officer of the company, effective Feb. 4. Spring succeeds Jeff Gennette, who is retiring as CEO after serving the company for 40 years. Gennette will continue as chair of the board until the company’s 2024 annual meeting, with Spring becoming board chair as of the annual meeting.

A key member of Macy’s executive leadership team, Spring has been instrumental in the company’s transformation. Spring served for the past year as president and chief executive officer-elect, leading Macy’s digital, customer, merchandising and brand teams, and also overseeing Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury.

Tom Mattei

Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) announced the appointment of Tom Mattei as chief legal officer and corporate secretary. In this role, in addition to his existing responsibilities as chief compliance officer, Mattei will oversee strategic legal and risk-related initiatives, loss prevention and matters of corporate governance. He will continue to report to chief executive officer, Geoffroy van Raemdonck.

Off-price apparel retailer Ross Stores announced that Karen Fleming has been promoted to president and chief merchandising officer of DD’s Discounts, effective April 1. Fleming will report directly to Barbara Rentler, the company’s chief executive officer and be responsible for directing all aspects of merchandising at DD’s Discounts. Brian Morrow, current president and chief merchandising officer of DD’s, will transition to a consultant role upon Fleming’s promotion.

Brands

Denim purveyor Levi’s announced that it is expanding its leadership team with two appointments. Levi’s chief marketing officer, Kenny Mitchell, and newly promoted chief merchandising officer, Dawn Vitale, will join the executive leadership team.

Mitchell brings more than 20 years of global brand-building experience to the Levi’s brand. He joined LS&Co. in 2023 from Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, where he served since 2019 as chief marketing officer and led the growth of the platform’s global community, advertising base and developer partners. Vitale is an accomplished senior merchandising executive with over 20 years of experience in apparel category development and market expansion across international wholesale and retail channels.

Casual footwear brand Crocs announced that Michelle Poole, EVP and president of the Crocs brand, has decided to retire. To ensure a seamless transition, she will remain in her current role through early May and will serve in an advisory capacity until early 2025. In keeping with Crocs’ succession planning, current EVP and chief financial officer Anne Mehlman will be promoted to EVP and president of the Crocs brand. Until her replacement is named, Mehlman will continue to serve as the company’s CFO. Crocs has launched a comprehensive search for a new CFO.

Hoka’s parent company, Deckers Brands, announced that Dave Powers will retire as president and chief executive officer, effective Aug. 1. Powers is expected to continue serving as a member of the company’s board of directors through the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. Stefan Caroti, the company’s chief commercial officer, will be appointed president and CEO, effective upon Powers’ retirement. His appointment follows a thorough succession planning process conducted by the board, assisted by an executive search firm. Deckers also expects Caroti to be nominated to serve as a board member at the 2024 annual stockholder meeting.

Brand management firm WHP Global, owner of the Italian footwear and sportswear manufacturing company Lotto Sport Italia, announced that former Major League Soccer MVP Mike Magee joined as Lottos’ first-ever head of talent for its U.S. soccer division. Magee spent 13 years playing in the MLS for the NY Red Bulls, LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire. He won two MLS Cups, two MLS Supporters’ Shields and was named MLS MVP for his performance during the 2013 season.

Trade

The Retail Industry Leaders Association

Trade association The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) announced the addition of seven new leaders to its board of directors. The new board members include: Joel Anderson of Five Below, Brittany Bagley of Axon, Tracey Brown of Walgreens, Mary Dillon of Foot Locker, David Morales of FedEx, Joe Preston of New Balance, and Stacey Shulman of Intel Corporation. Best Buy CEO Corie Barry will continue serving her two-year term as board chair.

Technology

Security Matters (SMX)

Security software development company specializing in digitizing physical objects to create a closed loop economy, Security Matters (SMX), announced the appointment of Jean-Philippe Bailly as its chief operating officer for the SMX Fashion Sustainability Competence Centre, effective Dec. 8, 2023. In this new role, Bailly will report directly to Zeren Browne, chief strategic officer and executive board member of SMX.

Bailly, a seasoned senior executive, previously held the position of group chief operating officer at Kering. During his tenure at Kering, Bailly orchestrated global initiatives in supply chain, logistics and industrial operations, bringing a wealth of experience in managing diverse brands, products and channel environments.