Shuffle Board: The RealReal’s CFO Steps Down, Worldly Names CFO

Retail

Luxury reseller The RealReal announced that Robert Julian will step down from his role as chief financial officer of the company, effective Jan. 31, or the date a new CFO assumes the position. If a new CFO assumes the position prior to Jan. 31, Julian will continue as an employee and serve as an executive advisor to the company through January. To assist with the transition of his role, he has agreed to provide limited consulting services to the company following his termination of employment from Feb. 1 until June 30. The board of directors will retain an executive search firm to find a new CFO.

Off-price apparel and home fashion retailer TJX Companies revealed that its board of directors has elected Charlies “Charlie” Wagner to the board. Wagner is the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where he oversees a range of functions, including accounting, finance, internal audit, investor relations, business development and global security and facilities functions.

Fashion retailer Kohl’s announced Fred Hand’s appointment as senior executive vice president, director of stores. Reporting to president and COO Dave Alves, he will be part of Kohl’s senior executive leadership team. He will support the company’s strategic focus on driving store sales and productivity. Hand will oversee Kohl’s 1,100-plus stores, store operations and experience, loss prevention and store experience as well as design functions.

Footwear and accessories retailer Shoe Carnival announced that Patrick Edwards has been named the company’s senior vice president, chief financial officer, secretary and treasurer. Edwards has served as the company’s chief accounting officer and secretary since 2021 and has served as vice president and controller since joining the company in 2019.

Shoe Carnival also announced that Erik Gast, the company’s executive vice president, CFO and treasurer, has left the company to pursue other opportunities.

Brands

Lifestyle brand Canada Goose has updated its board of directors, welcoming Gary Saage, Richemont’s former group chief financial officer, and Jennifer Davis, partner at Bain Capital. Saage will also join the audit committee and Davis will replace Josh Bekenstein, who has decided to resign from the board.

Canada Goose also announced that Marjan Anwar Khan will join the company as chief technology officer. In this role, he will lead Canada Goose’s technological evolution by developing a system-wide architecture strategy, advancing digital strategy, implanting AI and automation practices as well as fostering new business partnerships.

Premium footwear brand Ecco announced changes to its management team. Deniz Erda, currently senior vice president and general manager for Ecco Middle East and Africa, has assumed the position of interim president for Ecco USA, replacing Tom Berry.

Technology

Francois Thrower

Comprehensive impact intelligence platform Worldly has named Francois Thrower as its new chief financial officer. Thrower’s extensive financial expertise and strategic experience positions him well to help spearhead Worldly’s scale. His career spans more than two decades, marked by strategic management consulting roles and financial leadership positions at various SaaS companies, bringing a deep understanding of the intricacies of the technology sector, coupled with an aptitude for aligning financial strategies with organizational objectives, to the role.

Textiles

Anders Sjoblom

Materials science company Recover has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Anders Sjoblom as the company’s global chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1. He joins from the H&M Group, where he serves as global managing director for H&M lifestyle brands. The appointment of Sjoblom follows Recover’s recent appointment of Matthew Neville as the company’s first global chief commercial officer.

Recover also revealed that the fourth-generation family steward of the company, Alfredo Ferré, will transition to the newly created role of chief product and innovation officer.

Firms

Chris Menard

Global advisory firm Gordon Brothers announced that Chris Menard has joined the company as chief financial officer. He is responsible for the overall management of global financial reporting, planning and analysis, treasury and tax strategy as well as compliance. Menard has more than 25 years of experience in finance and accounting, most recently serving as CFO of bin-tech company BlueSnap.

Logistics

Last-mile logistics company Gently has expanded its executive team. Michelle Saks has been promoted to chief operating officer, Peter Yang joins as senior vice president of business development and Ted Kalmbach joins as senior vice president of strategy and partnerships. Earlier this year, Frank Gambish joined as senior vice president of logistics.

