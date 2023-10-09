Shuffle Board: Nordstrom Names HR Chief, Timberland Announces New CMO

Retail

Nordstrom announced the appointment of Lisa Price as chief human resources officer, effective Nov. 6. She will support all aspects of human resources, including recruitment and succession planning, learning and development, recognition and retention, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, and total rewards.

The chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, Sharon White, has asked the partnership board to initiate the process of appointing a successor. She also asked the board to review the accountabilities of the chairman’s role to ensure that these continue to support the business. Rita Clifton, deputy chairman and chairman of the nominations committee, will oversee the appointment process. As required by the partnership’s constitution, the appointment will be approved by the partnership board.

Marcus Lemonis

Overstock’s board of directors appointed Marcus Lemonis as its newest independent director, effective immediately. Lemonis is currently the chairman and CEO of Camping World and has more than 25 years of business development, corporate retail and entrepreneurship experience. The Overstock board now has nine members, eight of whom are independent.

Outdoor Research

Felix del Toro

Seattle-based manufacturer of outdoor apparel and gear, Outdoor Research, has named Felix del Toro as senior vice president of product. Stepping into the top production position at the company, del Toro brings more than three decades of product leadership and apparel experience to his new role, including experience at brands like Athleta, Lululemeon and Fabletics. He will lead the design, materials and sustainability, sourcing, and product management teams, reporting to Outdoor Research’s president, Roger Barton.

Premium sports fashion retailer JD Sports announced that chief financial officer (CFO) Neil Greenhalgh has resigned from the company. Dominic Platt has been appointed as the new CFO, effective immediately.

Brands

Guess announced that Maurice Marciano is retiring from the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. Marciano co-founded Guess in 1981 and has served as a company leader for over 40 years. During that time, he helped oversee Guess’ evolution from a small family business into a global lifestyle brand.

Seán McGirr

Alexander McQueen named Seán McGirr as its new creative director, three days after Sarah Burton showed her final collection. McGirr previously served as head of ready-to-wear for JW Anderson. He’s also worked at Dries Van Noten, Burberry and Uniqlo.

Maisie Willoughby

Timberland announced Maisie Willoughby as its new vice president and chief marketing officer. Willoughby will drive global brand strategy and vision, conceive ideas to fuel demand creation, and position Timberland to achieve sustainable, long-term growth. She will lead a global marketing team in bringing the brand to life across all consumer touchpoints as well as work in close partnership with marketing leaders in the Americas, APAC and EMEA regions to drive consumer activations.

Textiles

Carbon-negative materials company Origin Materials appointed Matt Plavan as CFO, effective Oct. 30. Plavan succeeds Pam Haley, who has served as interim CFO since September. She will continue in her role as senior vice president of accounting and finance. Plavan will work closely with the company’s co-CEOs and board of directors to lead the finance organization, drive business growth and execute the company’s mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials.

Laura Nilo

Sustainable textile solutions provider Hyosung has appointed outdoor industry professional Laura Nilo as its new U.S. marketing manager, West Coast, and marketing strategist Christiane Rauch as senior consultant Northern Europe – Hyosung Spandex. Nilo will identify business opportunities and develop customized textile solutions to help West Coast brands and retailers as well as manage joint development and promotional programs with industry partners. Rauch will collaborate with the existing European marketing team to devise and execute creative marketing strategies and sustainable concepts, focusing on strategic key account management for European retailers and brands.

Technology

Arrive Recommerce

Mariana DiMartino

Arrive Recommerce, a technology company that merges returns and secondhand sales in one platform, has appointed Mariana DiMartino as vice president of sales, effective immediately. DiMartino joins the company with more than two decades of retail and technology experience. She will work with a tenured team to implement brand and retail-direct relationships as well as expand Arrive’s network of strategic partnerships.

Onfleet

Andra Munteanu

Last mile delivery management software platform Onfleet named Andra Munteanu as its first chief product officer. She will lead product management and design teams aligning Onfleet’s roadmap to meet demands and emerging trends. Prior to joining the company, Munteau served as vice president of research and development, product engineering and design, at Craft.co, a supplier intelligence company helping supply chain and procurement professionals make data-informed business decisions.

