Shuffle Board: LA Clippers Exec Joins Gap, Beyond Yoga CEO Steps Down

Retail

Jenny Baxter Moser

E-commerce fashion retailer Revolve announced the reappointment of Jennifer Baxter Moser to its board of directors. Baxter Moser will also serve as a member of the audit committee and compensation committee. Baxter Moser previously served on Revolve’s board from December 2012 through July 2020.

Target announced that Michael Fiddelke, who has served as the retailer’s chief financial officer since Nov. 1, 2019, has been named chief operating officer, effective Feb. 4. Until his replacement is named, Fiddelke will continue to serve as CFO for the company. As COO, Fiddelke will oversee the retailer’s nearly 2,000 stores, its global supply chain network, fulfillment services including same-day delivery with Shipt, network capacity planning, enterprise operations, the teams responsible for building and remodeling Target stores and other facilities, as well as flight services.

Additionally, Target announced the upcoming retirement of chief legal and compliance officer Don Liu. The company has begun a search for Liu’s replacement and expects to share an update on his successor later this year, at which time Liu will transition to a strategic adviser with the company until 2025.

Specialty retailer Gap announced the appointment of Eric Chan as chief business and strategy officer, effective this week, and Amy Thompson as chief people officer, effective Jan. 22. Both leaders will join Gap Inc.’s executive leadership team and report to Gap’s president and chief executive officer, Richard Dickson.

With more than 20 years of financial and operational leadership experience at both Fortune 500 and start-up companies, most recently as CFO of the LA Clippers, Chan has a proven track record of leading scaled, creative and entrepreneurial business strategies, fiscal and organizational goal-setting and operations oversight. As chief people officer, Thompson brings 25 years of experience leading cultural change and scaled retail operations. She most recently served as chief people officer at Mattel, and before that as chief people officer at Toms and in HR executive roles at Starbucks and Ticketmaster.

Restoration Hardware

Home furnishings retailer Restoration Hardware (RH) announced the appointment of Jarrett Stuhl as chief real Estate and development officer. Stuhl will lead real estate development, architecture and design for all the company’s brands, concepts and facilities, domestically and internationally. Stuhl will report to RH’s chairman and chief executive officer, Gary Friedman.

Prior to joining RH, Stuhl spent nine years bringing Soho House & Co. into new markets across the world. Ascending through the company, and lastly serving as chief operating officer for the Americas, Stuhl was responsible for real estate, development, membership, communications, food and beverage and hotel operations.

Brands

Michael Miille

Perry Ellis International has announced the newest addition to its creative team, welcoming Michael Miille as creative director. In this role, Miille will spearhead the design and creative vision for fashion brands Perry Ellis and Original Penguin by Munsingwear. Prior to joining Perry Ellis International, Miille held key positions at companies including PVH and Ralph Lauren.

Allbirds, a global lifestyle brand that innovates with sustainable materials, announced two new executive leadership appointments. Kelly Olmstead, formerly SVP of brand and marketing, has been promoted to chief marketing officer. Footwear industry veteran Adrian Nyman was appointed to the newly created position of chief design officer, both effective December 2023.

Olmstead brings more than 25 years of experience in sporting goods, footwear and apparel to Allbirds. Her vast expertise includes marketing strategy, digital marketing, brand communications, public relations and social media. Nyman brings more than 20 years of experience in footwear and apparel to Allbirds. Most recently, Nyman was chief brand officer for electric vehicle innovator Arrival, where he leveraged his personal passion for sustainable products.

Athleisurewear purveyor Lululemon announced that Jonathan Cheung will join the company as its newest global creative director, leading Lululemon’s global design team. Cheung will report to chief product officer, Sun Choe. Cheung has more than 30 years of experience in creative and business leadership, having held roles at brands like Gap, Merell and Pangaia.

The company also announced the appointment of JJ Collier to the newly created role of vice president, design, outerwear, and will report to Cheung.

Lev Tanju

Global premium lifestyle sports brand Fila announced the launch of FILA+, a new line that represents the brand’s storied history in sportswear, reimagined through the lens of modern design. In tandem with this launch, Fila announces the appointment of Lev Tanju, founder of the skatewear brand Palace, as the creative director of Fila+. His expertise will play a pivotal role in leading Fila+ into a promising future. The first Fila+ collection will be presented to buyers in January 2024, followed by a public and media reveal through a campaign in June 2024.

Rag & Bone

German designer Robert Geller has joined Rag & Bone as head menswear designer. According to chairman of the board, Andrew Rosen, Geller has been working with the team since September and his collection for Fall/Winter 2024 will be shown in New York, Chicago and Paris.

Beyond Yoga

Beyond Yoga, a premium athletic and lifestyle apparel brand owned by Levi Strauss & Co., announced that co-founder Michelle Wahler will step down as CEO. Nancy Green, former CEO and president of Athleta, will assume the role of CEO of Beyond Yoga to scale the brand’s continued growth and expansion within LS&Co.’s brand portfolio. Green will join Beyond Yoga on Feb. 1. Chief operations officer and chief financial officer Jesse Adams, who has been with the company for more than a decade and, also will be stepping down. Both Wahler and Adams will remain as advisors to the company.