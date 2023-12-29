Shuffle Board: Jacquemus CEO Departs, H&M Names Communications Director

Brands

Bastien Daguzan speaks onstage during the 2022 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

French luxury label Jacquemus announced that chief executive officer Bastien Daguzan is stepping down, effective immediately. The news comes just weeks after Daguzan was to expand his responsibilities as president at the label. Daguzan joined Jacquemus as CEO last May as the brand’s first CEO other than founder Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Swedish fast fashion giant H&M Group announced that Hendrik Alpen, current head of engagement and transparency within H&M Group Sustainability, will take on the role as communications director for the group. Alpen succeeds Andreas Eriksson, who has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities. Alpen will start this new position in January and report to Helena Helmersson, chief executive officer of H&M Group.

Turkish denim mill Orta revealed the appointment of Oktay Okuroglu as its new sales and marketing and PD director, effective Jan. 1. Okuroglu brings with him a robust background in the denim industry and a proven track record of leadership. Since joining Orta in 2003, Okuroglu has demonstrated his versatility and dedication to the mill, taking on various roles within the organization. Since 2015, Okuroglu has served as the sales manager for Europe, North America and domestic markets.