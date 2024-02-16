Shuffle Board: Hoka Names President, Former DKNY CEO Joins VF Board

Brands

Decker Brands-owned footwear brand Hoka announced that Robin Green has been named president. Green will serve on the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Dave Powers, CEO and president of Decker Brands.

Green has an extensive track record of leading and operating global businesses while delivering results and brand growth, most recently as global vice president of men’s running and fitness for Nike. She will lead Deckers’ Hoka brand, with a focus on delivering continued growth, further expanding on consumer and athlete connections, and accelerating the product innovation pipeline across a dynamic global marketplace.

Caroline Brown

VF Corp announced the appointment of Caroline Brown to the company’s board of directors. Brown is an accomplished executive, director, investor and advisor with more than 30 years of experience at global companies in the apparel and fashion sector.

This appointment follows constructive engagement with VF’s shareholders, including Engaged Capital, LLC. VF also intends to appoint to the board another independent director in the near term mutually agreed with Engaged Capital, and will give priority to considering the candidates who have been identified by Engaged Capital.

Caleres-owned footwear brand Famous Footwear announced that Andrew Leckie has joined the company as senior vice president and general merchandise manager. In this role, he will oversee buying and merchandising for the adult athletic, kids and Canadian businesses.

Leckie began his career in athletics and footwear nearly 30 years ago and has merchandise management experience in Asia Pacific, Canada, and the U.S. He’s held various leadership roles in North America with Dick’s Sporting Goods and Foot Locker. Leckie’s most recent role was vice president, general merchandise manager of Champs Sports.

Textiles

Fiber recycling company Recover has appointed Hans Ploos van Amstel to its board of directors. He brings with him a wealth of global financial expertise and a track record of driving growth across diverse industries, including deep experience in fashion and textiles.

With more than three decades of progressive experience, Ploos van Amstel has held key leadership positions at distinguished companies such as Procter & Gamble, Levi Strauss & Co, the Adecco Group and Partners Group, through which he demonstrated a strong commitment to driving strategic transformations, optimizing organizational structures and fostering sustainable growth across diverse industries.

Labor

UK-based workers’ rights organization Ethical Trading Initiative has named Giles Bolton as executive director. He will be taking over the role from Peter McAllister later this year. Bolton was group sustainability director at Tesco for 15 years where he built and led a team of 80 human rights, environment and packaging experts across 10 key sourcing countries, responsible for ensuring good working conditions and sustainable practices across Tesco’s supply chain.