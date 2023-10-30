Shuffle Board: Fair Harbor, VF, Brunt Workwear Add Board Members

Brands

Trevor Edwards

VF Corp. appointed Trevor Edwards to the board of directors, effective immediately. He joins the talent and compensation committee, and the governance and corporate responsibility committee. He brings more than 25 years of marketing, global brand and general management experience in apparel and footwear to the role.

Edwards currently serves as a strategic advisor to direct-to-consumer brands and investment firms. From 2013-2018, he was the president of Nike, reporting directly to the CEO, with oversight of the geographic regions, category business, direct-to-consumer units, product and merchandising divisions, global marketing, sales and digital technology.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

More from Sourcing Journal

Fair Harbor

Sustainable apparel B Corp. Fair Harbor has added three retail veterans to its board, including Tracy Gardner, former president of J.Crew; Silvia Mazzucchelli, former CEO and C-suite executive at brands like ModCloth and American Apparel; and Jennifer Olsen, former chief marketing officer of UnTuckit.

Brunt Workwear

Brunt Workwear appointed former Hoka president Wendy Yang to its board of directors. The work apparel and footwear company named new executives and promoted co-founder Dave Chernow to the role of chief operating officer.

Chris Heffernan joins Brunt as president and head of product, coming from a seven-year stint at Keen as general manager of Keen Utility and chief revenue officer. Mike Abbot has been named chief financial officer, joining from executive roles at companies such as Owlet Baby Care and Burton Snowboards. Tim Linberg joins as chief marketing officer, having most recently served as chief strategy officer at Nobull and chief experience officer at digital agency Verndale. Katelyn Crowley, named head of people, brings decades of experience in talent management in senior leadership roles at agencies including Advantage Solutions and Amp.

Johnnie-O

John Collins

Santa Monica-based lifestyle brand Johnnie-O announced that John Collins has joined the company as CEO and board member. Collins succeeds Dave Gatto, who will retire this year from the CEO role. Collins will focus on accelerating the growth of Johnnie-O’s business through increased brand investment and omnichannel expansion, including wholesale and branded retail content. He will also employ strategic digital and DTC-led initiatives to support sustained brand growth and explore entering new product categories. Collins began his career with Patagonia in 1996, where he spent over two decades championing brand storytelling, creating quality products and developing omnichannel retail strategies.

Solo Brands

Chubbies owner Solo Brands announced that chief financial officer Somer Webb is leaving the company on Dec. 10. It has retained an executive search firm to assist in identifying her successor. Andrea Tarbox, a board member and chair of the audit committee, will assume the role of interim CFO, effective Dec. 10.

Sustainability

Carbios

Bénédicte Garbil

French green chemistry company Carbios has named Bénédicte Garbil as senior vice president of corporate affairs and sustainability. Garbil will oversee public affairs, corporate affairs and sustainability. She will supervise communication, regulatory, project management and innovation funding functions, as well as corporate social responsibility, quality, health, security and environment and life cycle analysis. Garbil also joins the Carbios executive committee.

Education

The board of directors at LIM College announced that president Elizabeth Marcuse will step down, effective Dec. 31, after 21 years. She will be succeeded by Ron Marshall, an experienced retail industry executive and member of the college’s board of directors, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Marcuse will be appointed president emeritus, effective Jan. 1, 2024, and will remain engaged in various college activities. She will also continue to serve on the LIM College board of directors as well as the LIM fashion education foundation board of directors.

Textiles

Giorgio Marcarino

Apparel interlinings manufacturer Chargeurs has promoted Giorgio Marcarino to worldwide chief commercial officer. Marcarino will be in charge of leading all Chargeurs PCC sales activities, enhancing the “glocal” model, allowing the company to propose a customized offer and service, and reducing the environmental impact while maintaining the focus on scalability and global dimension.

Francisco Ros, currently country manager of the Iberian region, takes over the role of general manager EMEA, until now occupied by Marcarino. The company also named Luca Faccioli as chief information officer and Bertrand Venault as chief people officer.

Click here to read the full article.