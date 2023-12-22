Shuffle Board: Alibaba CEO Expands Role to Tmall, Canada Goose Gets New Finance Exec

Brands

Liz Hershfield, senior vice president of sustainability for the J.Crew Group, is exiting the company as her role as been eliminated due to a consolidation of global sustainability functions. She will serve in a transitionary role until the end of January.

“J.Crew Group’s sourcing and sustainability priorities in 2024 will continue to be focused on driving the industry forward through innovative partnerships with leading organizations and first-of-its kind initiatives, such as our regenerative agriculture program,” the company said in a statement. “Consolidating our global sourcing and sustainability functions under one J.Crew Group team will enable us to further support our brands and work to enhance the close collaboration between sourcing and sustainability activities and initiatives. On a personal level, we are grateful for Liz’s many contributions to our company and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

More from Sourcing Journal

Hershfield’s responsibilities will be assumed by Doug Foster, J.Crew Group’s chief sourcing officer, as well as other members of the sourcing team. Foster joined J.Crew in 2020 and is responsible for overseeing J.Crew Group’s sourcing team as well as leading all aspects of sourcing and sustainability initiatives across the group’s portfolio of brands.

Casual footwear brand Crocs announced that John Replogle and Neeraj Tolmare have been appointed to its board of directors, effective Jan. 1. Replogle brings decades of global leadership positions at major consumer brands like Seventh Generation, Burt’s Bees, Unilever’s Skin Care division and Diageo. Tolmare has more than 20 years of experience in leading technology teams and digital transformation initiatives across diverse industries.

Gildan Activewear announced that Chris Shackelton, a co-founder and managing partner of Coliseum Capital Management, has joined Gildan’s board of directors, effective immediately. This follows an agreement between the two companies, pursuant to which Coliseum will support Gildan’s full slate of board nominees at the 2024 and 205 annual meetings of shareholders.

Weird Fish

UK-based lifestyle brand Weird Fish has announced the appointment of David Butler as its next chief executive officer. Butler takes over from John Stockton, who has led Weird Fish since 2008. Butler has extensive experience in multichannel retail, most recently serving as CEO of Crew Clothing.

Losano

Los Angeles-based premium apparel brand Losano has announced the appointment of two additions to its board of directors: Martin Brok and Susan Hennike. Brok brings a wealth of expertise to the Losano board, most recently having served as global president and chief executive officer at Sephora. Hennike is a distinguished executive with a track record in the apparel industry. Her career has been marked by contributions to brands, including Nike, Adidas, Champion, Victoria’s Secret, and Bombas.

Beth Clymer

Luxury parka purveyor Canada Goose announced the appointment of Beth Clymer to the newly created position of president, finance, strategy and administration, effective Jan. 8. In this role she will oversee finance, people and culture, corporate strategy and legal, partnering with the leaders who drive these functions. Clymer will work closely with both Jonathan Sinclair and Neil Bowden prior to their transitions to president, APAC and CFO, respectively, on April 1, allowing for a smooth transfer of responsibility.

In other leadership updates, Penny Brook, chief marketing and experience officer, will depart from the company at the end of the year.

Retail

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. announced that Edie Yongming Wu, CEO of the company and chairman of Taobao and Tmall Group, will now also serve as CEO of Taobao and Tmall Group. The company will form a new asset management company to focus on managing the operation of the company’s non-core assets as part of its ongoing efforts to improve return on capital and enhance shareholder value.

Kohl’s announced that Wendy Arlin has joined its board of directors as an independent director. Arlin, who most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Bath & Body Works Inc., brings more than three decades of experience in corporate finance, financial reporting, oversight and accounting, with deep expertise in the consumer industry. Arlin has been appointed to a term expiring at Kohl’s 2024 annual shareholders meeting and will stand for election by Kohl’s shareholders at that time. She will serve on the Board’s audit committee.

Antonio Lucio notified the Express board of directors of his decision to resign from the board, effective immediately. Lucio informed the board that his resignation from the Board was not due to any disagreement with Express on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices. Following Lucio’s resignation, the board decreased from 10 to nine directors.

H&M has promoted Hendrik Alpen to a new role within the group as communications director. Tobias Fischer will gradually take over Alpen’s current role as lead of the sustainability engagement team. Fischer will transition into the role over a period of 4-6 months while handing over his current role as head of sustainability governance.

Textiles

Katja Scharpwinkel

Chemical producer BASF announced that, effective at the end of the annual shareholders’ meeting on April 25, Dr. Markus Kamieth will take over as chairman of the board of executive directors. He succeeds Dr. Martin Brudermüller, who has been chairman of the board of executive directors since 2018.

The supervisory board has appointed Anup Kothari, currently president of the nutrition and health division, to the board of executive directors, effective March 1. The supervisory board has also appointed Katja Scharpwinkel to the board of executive directors and industrial relations director, effective Feb. 1. Scharpwinkel succeeds Dr. Melanie Maas-Brunner, who informed the supervisory board that she will not extend her current contract, which runs until Jan. 31.

Anne Cavassa

Advanced materials technology company PrimaLoft has promoted Anne Cavassa to CEO. Cavassa was named president in November and adding the position of CEO to her role is an “acceleration of a planned transition to the next phase of the company’s leadership,” PrimaLoft said in a statement. As such, Mike Joyce will be stepping down after serving as president and CEO for a decade. He will transition to the role of vice chair on the company’s board of directors.