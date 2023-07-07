Shuffle Board: Adidas Board Changes, Tommy Hilfiger President Exits

Brands

Amanda Rajkumar, Adidas’ labor director and only female board member, has notified the sportswear giant’s supervisory board that she will not extend her executive board mandate beyond Dec. 31. The board accepted Rajkumar’s decision and agreed on the termination of her appointment as an executive board member effective July 15. Rajkumar joined the board as head of global human resources, people and culture, at the beginning of 2021.

Michelle Robertson, SVP of workplace and global functions at Adidas, will assume responsibility for global human resources, people and culture, on an interim basis, reporting to CEO Bjørn Gulden.

Tommy Hilfiger Global’s president and chief brand officer Avery Baker has stepped down to pursue other opportunities, PVH Corp. confirmed. Martijn Hagman will continue to oversee the brand as CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe.

Chloé

After three years as creative director of Chloé, Gabriela Hearst has stepped down, according to a post on her Instagram account. Hearst’s last collection for Chloé for the Spring/Summer 2024 line will be presented on Sept. 28.

Technology

Worldly

Comprehensive impact intelligence platform Worldly announced that its board of directors has appointed Scott Raskin as CEO, effective July 5. Raskin is charged with leading the next chapter of the platform’s technology expansion, including new capabilities, innovation and automation, to help companies understand, report and act on their supply chain and product impacts.

