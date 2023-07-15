"Shrinkflation" Has Gone Too Far — Here Are 19 Items That Are No Longer A Bang For Your Buck

As if things weren't hard enough in this world, "shrinkflation" is apparently still in full force. Last year we wrote a post about the shitty practice where companies — according to investopedia.com — reduce the size of their products, all while keeping the same price as before or marking it up. Basically, it's a scam that we can't do jack shit about because — *sigh* — CAPITALISM.

Here are 19 examples of shrinkflation around the world:

1."Chocolate Digestives disappeared off the shelves for two months, then came back 27% smaller."

different sized cookies side by side
u/new-username-2017 / Via reddit.com

2."They took out the main bit."

wrap packaged to look larger than it is
u/ottercorrect / Via reddit.com

3."An example of UK food 'shrinkflation.' Same product, smaller packaging, increased price 😲📈."

price is 10 cents higher
u/Aromatic-Restaurant6 / Via reddit.com

4."A 12.6% decrease in size by weight with a price increase does not make me Feel Good (UK)."

smaller rolls of toilet paper
u/nepourjoueraubingo / Via reddit.com

5."Working in retail means you find these a lot — brands designing their packaging to hide the fact that their products are only half full."

botte turned sideways to show less product inside
u/Thatoneawkwarddude29 / Via reddit.com

6."Just opened this package of chips — disappointing."

container is only half full
u/doctorbiscuit12 / Via reddit.com

7."This is a 'large' in Australia for $15 USD."

a big as someone&#39;s hand
u/RevolutionaryTap8570 / Via reddit.com

8."The packaging claims it's 10 oz."

on the scale and it reads just under 7 ounces
u/Ricoli / Via reddit.com

9."Smaller can, same price."

2 different sized cans costing the same
u/OdinAUT / Via reddit.com

10."Not even a dozen cupcakes?!"

$9 for for 10 cupcakes
u/ChocolateTsar / Via reddit.com

11."Same bottle, bigger indent."

bigger indention on the bottle to have less product
u/realslizzard / Via reddit.com

12."My dad sent me this. He's very passionate about shrinkflation."

text about the price increases
stinkbugsaregross / Via reddit.com

13."This deceiving bottle of soy sauce."

package removed to show the bottle only half full
u/Outrageous_Put_9059 / Via reddit.com

14."This is how much comes in the box now."

less than half of the bag is filled with cereal
—u/PsghettiToes / Via reddit.com

15."The tenders are shrinking 😭😭😭."

small chicken tenders places by a fry
u/happykiwi74 / Via reddit.com

16."Nothing is sacred."

one less gum in the package
u/industrious-beaver / Via reddit.com

17."Shrinkflation at its finest. Same size bottle, costs more, and fewer tablets."

—j3b3di3_ / Via reddit.com

18."Toaster strudels are pathetically small now. Barely any frosting comes in the packets now, too."

toaster struddel next to a lighter and quarter
insomniac_87 / Via reddit.com

19.And finally, this toilet paper sheet from 2023 vs. 2022:

2 different sizes
u/messupbad / Via reddit.com