"Shrinkflation" Has Gone Too Far — Here Are 19 Items That Are No Longer A Bang For Your Buck

As if things weren't hard enough in this world, " shrinkflation " is apparently still in full force. Last year we wrote a post about the shitty practice where companies — according to investopedia.com — reduce the size of their products, all while keeping the same price as before or marking it up. Basically, it's a scam that we can't do jack shit about because — *sigh* — CAPITALISM.

cartoon saying, must crush capitalism

Fox

Here are 19 examples of shrinkflation around the world:

1. "Chocolate Digestives disappeared off the shelves for two months, then came back 27% smaller."

2. "They took out the main bit."

3. "An example of UK food 'shrinkflation.' Same product, smaller packaging, increased price 😲📈."

4. "A 12.6% decrease in size by weight with a price increase does not make me Feel Good (UK)."

5. "Working in retail means you find these a lot — brands designing their packaging to hide the fact that their products are only half full."

6. "Just opened this package of chips — disappointing."

7. "This is a 'large' in Australia for $15 USD."

8. "The packaging claims it's 10 oz."

9. "Smaller can, same price."

10. "Not even a dozen cupcakes?!"

11. "Same bottle, bigger indent."

12. "My dad sent me this. He's very passionate about shrinkflation."

13. "This deceiving bottle of soy sauce."

14. "This is how much comes in the box now."

15. "The tenders are shrinking 😭😭😭."

16. "Nothing is sacred."

17. "Shrinkflation at its finest. Same size bottle, costs more, and fewer tablets."

18. "Toaster strudels are pathetically small now. Barely any frosting comes in the packets now, too."