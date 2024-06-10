Shrimporee 2024: Your guide to the 76th Aransas Pass festival

The 76th annual Shrimporee will return to Aransas Pass Friday through Sunday, featuring live music, a carnival, vendors, a parade and a plethora of shrimp.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at 200 E. Johnson Ave. in Aransas Pass.

Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for kids 8 to 12, active military with ID and senior citizens 60 and older. Admission is free for kids 7 years old and under.

A three-day pass is $18, and tickets for Sunday are $8 for all ages.

Anthony Leal, 30, hands a prize toy to Faith, 8, and Gracie Gonzalez, 9, at the 74th annual Shrimporee in Aransas Pass on June 11, 2022.

A "Dollar Day" will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday with $2 rides for the carnival. Wristbands for Friday and Sunday are $30, and $35 for Saturday.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit aransaspass.org/shrimporee.

Here's a guide on what to expect at this year's outdoor event.

Parade

The traditional parade will showcase local organizations, businesses and community members as they march through downtown Aransas Pass with vibrant floats and decorated vehicles.

The 73rd King and Queen of Shrimporee headline the annual parade in Aransas Pass in June 2021.

The parade can be seen from Commercial Street and will start at the intersection of East Maddox Avenue and Commercial Street. It will end at the corner of Commercial and Magnolia streets.

Live entertainment

H-E-B stage:

Friday

6-7:30 p.m., Meza Band

8-9:30 p.m., Chad Cooke Band

9:30-10 p.m., Pacific Islanders

10-11:30 p.m., Kevin Fowler

Saturday

12:15-1 p.m., Mariachi Aguila

1-2 p.m., Shrimp Eating contest

2-3:30 p.m., Triple Bypass

4-5:30 p.m., Rockaholics

6-7:30 p.m., JonMikael Mrez Band

8-9:30 p.m., Erick y Su Grupo Massore

9:30-10 p.m., Pacific Islanders

10-11:30 p.m., Grupo Siggno

Sunday

Noon to 1:30 p.m., The Revalution

2-3:30 p.m., Waylon & Willie: The Outlaws of Country Music

4-5:30 p.m., Victor Trevino Jr.: The Ultimate Elvis Experience

Kevin Fowler points into the crowd during his performance at the Outlaws & Legends music festival Friday March 29, 2024.

Whataburger Family stage:

Friday

6:30-8 p.m., Los Porillos de Tamaulipas

8:30-10 p.m., John Cortez Band

Saturday

12:30-1 p.m., Purple Dino show

1-1:30 p.m., Merry Mouse Boy

1:30-2 p.m., Tickle Monster

2-2:30 p.m., Men's Sexy Legs contest

3:15-5 p.m., The Jam Band

5:15-5:45 p.m., Pacific Islanders

6:30-8 p.m., Ty Southerland

8:30-10 p.m., OTB

Sunday

12:30-1 p.m., Purple Dino Show

1-1:30 p.m., Merry Mouse Boy

1:30-2 p.m., Tickle Monster

2-2:30 p.m., Pacific Islanders

3-3:45 p.m., Mariachi Aguila

4-5:30 p.m., Los Arias

Weather

Cool weather is not in the forecast for about six more months in the Coastal Bend, so expect warm temperatures and pack the sunscreen.

The weather will be in the low 90s and winds in the teens.

Be sure to dress in shorts, short-sleeve shirts and comfortable shoes.

Parking

There will be minimal parking at the festival grounds during festival times. If you're lucky to grab a spot, it will cost $5 to $7 with all proceeds benefiting youth nonprofits.

The festival encourages patrons to use the free Park & Ride shuttles provided by the Port of Corpus Christi.

Coastal Bend residents and tourists enjoyed all Shrimporee has to offer over the weekend.

The three shuttles will be at the Aransas Pass Chamber at 130 West Goodnight Ave., Compton Hall at 704 W. Yoakum Ave. and Dollar General at 709 S. Commercial St. All shuttles will stop running after the event closes.

The Aransas Pass Civic Center at 700 W. Wheeler Ave. and Care Regional Medical Center at 1711 W. Wheeler Ave. will provide parking for Friday and Saturday only. The civic center will allow parking in its grass lot only.

RELATED COVERAGE

More: Bay Jammin' Concert & Cinema Series returns to Corpus Christi's Cole Park

More: Here's how Nueces County restaurants scored in health inspections for May 2024

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or X @johnpoliva.

Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Aransas Pass to hold 76th annual Shrimporee