Shreveport's Dexter Duran talks solo debut with the Port City Sound, 90s music and more

Dexter Duran is no stranger to the stage in Shreveport. Part of the beloved Hollow Decks 90s cover band, Duran has been bringing the 90s jams for over a decade, now he's ready for everyone to hear is own music.

Dexter Duran & the Port City Sound will release the debut record Circus out of Balance with a release party at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Bear's in Shreveport.

"I'm a 90s kid and so that was the music that influenced me," explained Duran. "So, the music of the 90s end of my childhood, it never really strayed too far from me. It's really hard for me to write anything that doesn't sound like it's from that era."

The new record is an obvious tonal nod to Duran's love affair with 90s music with songs that are influenced by bands like Dave Matthews Band and Matchbox Twenty. While the style of the songs reflects 90s tunes, lyrically Duran keeps it all in the present talking about love, loss, mental health and more with earnest honesty.

"I think there's a lot of ambiguity in my lyrics, I think a lot of them may sound like they're about one thing but could easily be interpreted another way," said Duran. "And that's kind of what I hope happens with my songs is that people hear it where they're at because I think that's what makes a good song is that it can speak to everyone about anything."

Dexter Duran

After being in a cover band for so long, Duran was nervous about the songwriting aspect of it, especially the fear of sounding like a copycat Dave Matthews or Matchbox 20. Duran's songwriter father encouraged him to embrace his influences and take what connects with from them and say it in his own words.

Even at 40 Duran doesn't feel like he's arriving late to the party by waiting to release his first record now.

"I had something to say now," said Duran. "A lot of life has happened to a lot of us in the last few years and a lot of things, paradigms that I grew up with were called into question and I had to really kind of evaluate myself and how I feel about things. That turned into writing about things which turned into arranging the music around what I'm writing and turned into okay, now I've got something I want to say."

The debut album has 11 songs and the idea for the record name Circus Out of Balance is a reference to Duran's neurodivergence and late ADHD diagnosis.

"A lot of us grow up feeling like we're forced to wear a lot of masks to try and hide our mental struggles and so the idea of this is comparing my mind to a circus, but it's out of balance, because it's not where I think it should be and maybe if I was medicated, or better medicated, maybe it would feel a little more balanced."

Dexter Duran

At the end of the day, Duran simply wants people to enjoy what he puts out into the world. The story behind "the Port City Sound" is more than just because of the rotating musicians that helped him record the album and will be performing live with him.

"It's not just me, it's me and everyone around me and it's the people in the crowd and it's the people at home and the people in their car listening to music - we're all a part of what makes it happen," Duran explained. "I want my music to be able to reach people and help them get through life. I believe in the autonomy of art that once you put something out there, it doesn't belong to you anymore."

Dexter Duran and the Port City Sound's Circus Out of Balance can belong to you on all streaming platforms. Celebrate the album release at Bear's on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. with a live performance. Tickets will be $10 at the door; this is an age 21 and up only show.

You can also catch Dexter Duran and the Port City Sound competing at this year's Music Prize on Friday, Oct. 13 in downtown Shreveport.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport musician Dexter Duran is releasing his debut solo record