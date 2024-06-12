Shreveport, Bossier clean up in litter awards to reverse Louisiana's dirty reputation

Shreveport and Bossier cleaned up in the statewide Louisiana litter abatement program with Shreveport Green and Keep Bossier Beautiful both earning top 2024 Love the Boot Awards.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful and Lieutenant Gov. Billy Nungesser have recently escalated efforts to reverse the Sportsman's Paradise reputation as a dumping ground for litter.

Keep America Beautiful has identified Louisiana as the eighth most littered state in America, but Louisiana's litter problem isn't new.

It gained attention in 2017 when former state parks director Robert Barham declared Louisiana as "the trashiest state in America" while testifying during a budget hearing in the Capitol.

Louisiana spends about $40 million a year on litter abatement with about $10 million coming through the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Shreveport Green played host to a Give for Good Party Under the Bridge on May 7, 2024.

Shreveport Green was named the state's outstanding non-profit organization after mobilizing 500 volunteers to collect 27,242 pounds of litter during a city-wide cleanup event. It also hosted an Earth Day celebration at its Urban Farm featuring beautification projects, educational stations, plantings and a community mural painting.

Keep Bossier Beautiful earned the outstanding recyling award after mobilizing more than 700 volunteers across four projects where 667 aluminum cans and 661 plastic bottles were collected working with Operation Clean Sweep. Recycling was made possible by Coca-Cola and Osprey Initiative.

Shreveport and Bossier earned two of the seven statewide awards presented.

“These organizations stepped up and demonstrated what it means to Love the Boot,” Nungesser said. “I commend them for their efforts to clean up and beautify Louisiana. Let’s all keep working together to put the paradise back in our Sportsman’s Paradise."

Susan Russell, Keep Louisiana Beautiful's executive director, said every Louisianan should take an active role in cleaning up the state.

“There are 143.8 million pieces of litter on Louisiana roadways, and litter costs taxpayers $91.4 million each year,” Russell said. “Litter removal is just one piece of the puzzle to cleaning up Louisiana. We must Love the Boot 365 days a year by picking up litter when we see it, bagging our trash and covering our cans, cleaning out our truck beds, and securing our loads.”

Russell and Nungesser said 19,441 people volunteered a total of 100,712 hours at over 760 events statewide during Love the Boot Week, removing a record 347 tons of litter in all 64 parishes. Volunteers also planted 921 trees and 4,408 plants to refurbish 366 gardens.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

