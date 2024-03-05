Showgoers Wore Artfully Mismatched Prints on Day 7 of Paris Fashion Week Street Style

Day 7 of Paris Fashion Week street style was all about power clashing: The most memorable looks we spotted outside the shows featured a mix of bright patterns, prints and colors, skillfully combined for maximum impact.

Black-and-white stripes met polka dots and logomania tights in one outfit, while checkerboard gingham accompanied groovy flower-adorned trousers in another. Some may see chaos and lawlessness in these looks — and that's exactly what makes them so appealing.

Below, see all the best street style from day seven of Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024.

On the street at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

