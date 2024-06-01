Show off your tattoos with the ‘Stories Inked in Skin’ exhibit in Bastrop

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Former and current Bastrop County residents were invited to share their tattoos and the stories behind them for an upcoming special exhibit at the Bastrop Museum of the Bastrop County Historical Society (BCHS).

The upcoming exhibit “Stories inked in skin” at the Bastrop Museum aims to tell stories through tattoos and will be showing from July 8 to Oct. 26, according to BCHS.

The exhibit “explores the history of the ancient art of tattooing and features contemporary stories and photographs of the tattoos of Bastrop County residents.”

“Do you have a tattoo? Does it have a special meaning behind it?” asks Heather Bloom, Manager of Collections at the museum. “If so, we’d love to hear from you!”

Residents interested in participating can submit a photo of their tattoo along with a brief description of its significance to heather@bchs1832.org. The deadline is June 9.

Bloom, alongside Ron Ramirez, a BCHS trustee, will be selecting the submissions for the exhibit. They are particularly interested in tattoos with unique stories or significant personal meanings.

“Tattoos are more than just skin deep; they carry stories, memories, and cultural significance,” Bloom said. “We want to showcase the diverse and meaningful tattoos of our community and share the stories behind them.”

