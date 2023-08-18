Show Your Loved Ones How Thankful You Are With These Heartwarming Quotes for Friendsgiving

At this point, Friendsgiving is every bit as important as Thanksgiving. As we get older, spending time with friends might become a tad more sparse, so being able to sit at a round table with a crew of your good pals during the holidays is something to be treasured. Think about it: Friendsgiving food (that replicates any of your favorite traditional Thanksgiving meals), good people, mixed with holiday vibes? Nothing can beat that feeling. With that said, we went ahead and listed some Friendsgiving quotes that accurately describe the wholesome holiday.

Some of these quotes come from Thanksgiving episodes from our favorite TV shows. This scene from Friends always makes us laugh: “I'm in my sweatpants! Bring on the food!” If that doesn't explain what Friendsgiving is all about, then nothing does! There are also some sweet friendship quotes sprinkled throughout the list. This one from Reese Witherspoon is simply great: “I don't know what I would have done so many times in my life if I hadn't had my girlfriends.” Also, any of these Friendsgiving quotes would make a great Thanksgiving Instagram caption! This song lyric from The Beatles is a prime example: “I get by with a little help from my friends.”

Read through these, and get excited for Friendsgiving 2023!

Jane Austen

“There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature.”

L.M. Montgomery

“True friends are always together in spirit.”

‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’

“I can’t cook a Thanksgiving dinner. All I can make is cold cereal and maybe toast.”

Rachel Green, ‘Friends’

“I wasn’t supposed to put beef in the trifle!”

Vincent van Gogh

“Close friends are truly life's treasures. Sometimes they know us better than we know ourselves.”

Woodrow Wilson

“Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.”

Lorelai Gilmore, ‘Gilmore Girls’

“It’s not too much food. This is what we’ve been training for our whole lives. This is our destiny, this is our finest hour.”

Nora Ephron

“The turkey. The sweet potatoes. The stuffing. The pumpkin pie. Is there anything else we all can agree so vehemently about?”

Walter Winchell

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.”

Reese Witherspoon

“I don't know what I would have done so many times in my life if I hadn't had my girlfriends.”

Chandler Bing, ‘Friends’

“I'm in my sweatpants! Bring on the food!”

Lindsey Bareham

“Good mashed potato is one of the great luxuries of life.”

Jennifer Aniston

“There’s nothing like a really loyal, dependable good friend. Nothing.”

The Beatles, “With a Little Help From My Friends”

“I get by with a little help from my friends.”

W.S. Gilbert

“It isn't so much what's on the table that matters, as what's on the chairs.”

Elbert Hubbard

“A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.”

Cesar Chavez

“If you really want to make a friend, go to someone's house and eat with him... the people who give you their food give you their heart.”

Robert Brault

“I suppose I will die never knowing what pumpkin pie tastes like when you have room for it.”

Khalil Gibran

“Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity.”

Ann Lamott

“To have a few amazing friends on this side of eternity, this sometimes grotesque amusement park, is the greatest joy.”

Ben Franklin

“A true friendship is the best possession.”

