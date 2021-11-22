Is Elf on the Shelf too stressful for kids? Why experts caution against using the holiday tradition to 'focus on punishment' or make children 'feel guilty'

Holly V. Kapherr
·7 min read
Lauren Eggert says she began designing Elf on the Shelf displays for her 5-year-old son, Grayson, during the pandemic, as a shame-free way to bring some holiday cheer to a difficult season. (Photo: Lauren Eggert)
Lauren Eggert says she began designing Elf on the Shelf displays for her 5-year-old son, Grayson, during the pandemic, as a shame-free way to bring some holiday cheer to a difficult season. (Photo: Lauren Eggert)

When the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated the possibility of spending last Christmas with her 5-year-old son Grayson's beloved grandparents, Lauren Eggert embraced The Elf on the Shelf to make her child's holiday season as magical as possible.

A graphic designer and creative marketing director, Eggert put her skills to work and painstakingly designed 24 days of antics for Grayson's elf, who he named Sugar Cookie, to build the excitement leading up to Christmas Day.

"We had done Elf on the Shelf the two previous years, but I always ended up forgetting about it and completely dropping the ball," Eggert, who lives in Orlando, Fla., tells Yahoo Life.

Like many parents, Eggert saw the toy as just another thing to stress about during an already overbooked holiday season.

"But then, when he couldn't see his grandparents for Christmas," Eggert says, "I made it my mission to make his Christmas as magical as possible, and that meant Sugar Cookie was going to have to really bring it."

What is Elf on the Shelf?

Released in 2005, The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition tells the story of a special holiday scout elf sent from the North Pole to encourage good behavior and report back to Santa whether a child has been naughty or nice: a simple twist on the classic "Santa knows" lore.

According to the now iconic book, written by Carol Aebersold and daughter Chanda Bell, scout elves come down from the North Pole and stay in kids' homes from some time around Nov. 24, now known as the start of "Scout Elf Return Week," through Christmas Eve. Each night, the elves return to Santa and report on the day's events then come back. Each morning, children find their elf in a new place causing different mischief than the day before: That's the magic.

Grayson&#39;s scout elf, Sugar Cookie, spent 24 days challenging Grayson to find the magic of the holidays through acts of service and showing kindness to loved ones. (Photo: Lauren Eggert)
Grayson's scout elf, Sugar Cookie, spent 24 days challenging Grayson to find the magic of the holidays through acts of service and showing kindness to loved ones. (Photo: Lauren Eggert)

Since the book — and the elf that comes with it — debuted, the tradition's popularity has soared. According to the North Pole Press Room, maintained by Elf on the Shelf, more than 19 million scout elves and elf pets (furry animal companions for the elves) have been adopted in 17 countries across five continents over the years.

Can the tradition stress kids out?

Still, criticism of the Elf on the Shelf is wide and varied. The Atlantic columnist Katie Tuttle called the popular holiday activity a "marketing juggernaut dressed up as tradition," offering that one shouldn't "bully [their] child into thinking good behavior equals gifts." And, in Psychology Today, Dr. David Kyle Johnson called Elf on the Shelf a "dangerous parental crutch," which allows parents to disengage from the responsibility of healthy guidance and discipline in favor of threats from an inanimate object.

But is it really that big of a deal?

Michelle Tangeman, a Los Angeles, Calif.-based licensed marriage and family therapist who specializes in child behavior, says it is … kind of.

"It's really unfortunate that The Elf on the Shelf is being used as a way to manipulate and control behavior," she says. "I think the holidays should be a time to really focus on family and enjoying the holiday spirit."

Tangeman says when moms and dads lack the right tools, parenting sometimes becomes reactive. It's then that parents may use what she calls "default technologies," basically saying to a child, "if you don't do what I want you to do, something bad will happen."

The Elf on the Shelf and its vigilant ways would qualify as this type of method.

Instead, Tangeman encourages parents to rely on more positive and proactive behavior interventions, avoiding punishments like not receiving gifts on Christmas and rewarding kids when they exhibit behaviors parents want to see more of.

Eggert says she and her husband made the conscious decision early on not to communicate the "Santa knows whether you've been naughty or nice" message to their son when teaching him about Christmas. 

"We didn't want it to be a weird surveillance thing," Eggert explains, "that seems like it would be really stressful for kids."

But when deciding to elf or not to elf, what's a parent to do?

Do focus on holiday magic

When Sugar Cookie showed up at Grayson's home, it wasn't about Grayson's behavior — it was just about the magic.

Eggert tells Yahoo Life she decided to offer her Elf on the Shelf ideas as a kit, available through her Instagram account, so other parents who are interested in taking the behavior-shaming aspect away from the holiday activity can have a resource to do so. (Photo: Lauren Eggert)
Eggert tells Yahoo Life she decided to offer her Elf on the Shelf ideas as a kit, available through her Instagram account, so other parents who are interested in taking the behavior-shaming aspect away from the holiday activity can have a resource to do so. (Photo: Lauren Eggert)

That's what Tangeman says is key.

"Separating out the magic of Elf on the Shelf from Christmas gifts contingent on behavior is important," she says. "If you're embracing the Santa story in your home, Santa is going to come and bring presents if your child has the belief in Santa, not based on whether or not your child displays good behavior."

When it comes to encouraging positive behavior, Tangeman counsels families to focus on what skill their child is lacking that is leading to an unwanted behavior, then working to strengthen their abilities in that area.

"Consider [correcting a 'bad behavior'] more of a teaching opportunity than focusing on punishment or trying to make the child feel guilty for engaging in that behavior," she says.

Don't make gifts contingent on good behavior

What happens when your child does misbehave, yet presents appear under the tree anyway? 

"As parents, we want to be consistent," she says. "When you make the Christmas presents contingent on behavior, what association is your child creating with Christmas? I'd argue that it's not a positive one."

For Eggert, last year's "24 days of Sugar Cookie" experiment incorporated things she and her husband wanted their son to focus on in his daily life. For example, one day Sugar Cookie sent Grayson math problems to complete as well as moralistic lessons to help him learn to spread Christmas cheer. A different day, Sugar Cookie sent him on a mission to do something nice for someone he didn't know. Another, Sugar Cookie asked Grayson to help his mom with a household chore.

"We wanted to encourage life lessons and show him the elf was there to help him rather than as a threat that he wouldn't get presents on Christmas," says Eggert, "because that was never going to happen."

This year, Eggert decided to share the cheer and magic she created for her son with others by offering 24 days of ideas for parents looking to use their Elf on the Shelf to encourage positive life lessons, called "Sugar Cookie's Magical Moments."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lauren (clark) Eggert (@bylaureneggert)

Among the ideas in Eggert's kit is a Christmas card with instructions to write a message in the card to someone they love and mail it to them. She'll also include a calendar of pre-planned ideas, props and nightly text reminders to move that darn elf, because parents need all the help they can get during the holidays.

"I'm trying to be more thoughtful about Elf on the Shelf rather than just putting the toy on a chandelier and saying it's reporting back to Santa," says Eggert of her mission.

Tangeman says it's all in those (non-shameful) details.

"Separate your elf's magic from the disciplinary side of the story," she urges parents. "Don't attach punishment to the positive associations of Christmastime."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • When Does The Elf on the Shelf Come for Christmas? And When Does He Leave?

    The Elf on the Shelf may be a holiday tradition in your home during Christmas, but when is he supposed to come? And when does the Elf on the Shelf leave your house for the season? Find out here.

  • Deck Out The Elf with These Fun Accessories

    Easy ideas to make the countdown to Christmas extra creative this year. Start the season off right with our favorite Elf products. The Elf on the Shelf always makes the countdown to Christmas brighter and, with these fun The Elf on the Shelf accessories, we're more excited than ever for this tradition to kick off.

  • Target Has Christmas Cat Houses in 8 Designs for Pet-Approved Holiday Fun

    It's that time of year when Target's holiday cat scratcher houses are back. This year, there are 8 designs, including a ski chalet, Santa's sleigh, and Christmas tree.

  • You Can Get Paid $2,500 to Watch Your Favorite Holiday Movies This Year

    You'll need a device compatible for streaming and time to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days.

  • Delicious Christmas cookie hack combines two holiday favorites

    TikToker Emily (@eclecticsbyemily) is a busy parent who recently posted a video in which she bakes the ultimate Christmas cookies . TikToker Emily (@eclecticsbyemily) is a busy parent who recently posted a video in which she bakes the ultimate Christmas cookies . “This is the only way I’m baking my cookies from now on,” begins with a shot of an assortment of arranged cookie dough on a baking sheet. In the center of round slabs of chocolate chip cookie dough lay thick slices of ready-to-bake Christmas tree sugar cookie dough. What could be a better holiday present than two delicious flavors wrapped up in one cookie? . The clip then cuts to a shot of what’s happening inside the oven. The mouthwatering footage of the two different types of cookie dough expanding then setting has a trance-inducing quality. Emily’s video had TikTok viewers running to their nearest grocery store for a package of the famous seasonal Christmas sugar cookie dough. Emily’s video had TikTok viewers running to their nearest grocery store for a package of the famous seasonal Christmas sugar cookie dough. “Wait a damn festive minute,” one user declared

  • 25 Holiday Party Punches You Can Make In Minutes

    Looking for a hands-off way to serve drinks at your Christmas parties this year? Try one of these holiday punch recipes!

  • Mom’s pinecone Christmas trees are the perfect holiday craft for kids

    With just a few pinecones and corks, your little ones can make their own adorable mini Christmas trees!

  • The Holidays Are Coming — Do You Have a Set of Cozy Christmas Pajamas Yet?

    Whether you’re a fan of dainty snowflakes, witty puns, or cuddly flannel sets, there are tons of festive Christmas pajamas for women that nail every sort of winter look you might be looking for. Holiday pajamas really do span the spectrum, so regardless of what kind of sleepwear you’re into — cute, classic, quirky, nostalgic, or even just a little bit cheesy!

  • 14 Christmas Flowers and Plants That Make for Stunning Holiday Decorations

    If you're looking for a lovely gift to give or something to make your home a little more festive, you can't go wrong with these best Christmas flowers and plants. Traditionally, it might be more common to associate the holiday season with Christmas trees than Christmas flowers, but just like fall flowers, spring flowers, and summer flowers, there are season-specific blooms and plants to keep in mind this December when sending someone a bouquet or looking for decor to make your house extra festive. Plus, there is a whole history of Christmas flowers that you might not have known about.

  • 45 Easy Christmas Cake Recipes For Your Holiday Dessert Table

    Forget presents — we want these tasty Christmas cakes! From peppermint to gingerbread, these easy holiday cakes showcase the best holiday cake recipes you'll try all season. For many people, the anticipation that comes with Christmas can't be beat — and that includes the anticipation that comes with looking forward to Christmas dinner.

  • Everything You Need to Know About Holiday Travel in 2021

    From finding the best prices to navigating crowded airports, here's your guide to holiday travel in 2021.

  • The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Hulu for Holiday Cheer

    Here, the top nine Christmas movies on Hulu to watch right now. Streaming may have made appointment TV a thing of the past (sorry, procedurals), but it hasn't put a dent in Christmas content. Like fir trees and stockings, holiday movies have become a part of the way we celebrate the season—just the way we get them has changed.

  • This Is When You Should Turn Your Christmas Lights Off Each Night—Plus, Other Seasonal Fire Safety Tips

    The holiday season wouldn't be complete without Christmas lights, but the twinkling fixtures can be a fire hazard if not attended to properly.

  • Williams Sonoma's New Grinch Collection Will Grow Your Heart Three Sizes

    Grinch-inspired Christmas cookies, coming right up!

  • The Absolute Best Gifts for Everyone on Your List

    Welcome to gifting central.

  • 6 gender-neutral holiday gifts for kids that are super fun to play with

    Shopping for the little ones in your life just got a whole lot easier.

  • 5 Holiday Trends from Walmart That Work for Every Room in Your Home

    Get your home ready for the season with these must-have accessories.

  • 9 Christmas Earrings to Celebrate the Holidays in Style

    Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with extra sparkle.

  • 30+ Fun New Ideas for Christmas Door Decorations

    Use these DIY Christmas door decoration ideas for inspiration. If you're someone who loves the holidays, then you know that decorating for Christmas is a multi-step process. Before December 25 rolls around, you have to trim your tree, hang your stockings, untangle your Christmas lights, and — of course — make sure the outside of your home looks just as festive as it does on the inside.

  • Bergdorf’s Gets In ‘The Present Moment’ for Holiday

    Keeping to tradition, Bergdorf's holiday windows are once again ornate, colorful and fantastical.