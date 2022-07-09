Secrets for shopping Prime Day and competitor sales, according to experts

Prime Day is virtually everywhere, so look beyond Amazon and you might find even better deals! (Photos: Amazon)

My fellow bargain shoppers, the time has come: Prime Day 2022 is (almost) upon us! Amazon’s annual two-day sales marathon rolls into town on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. But if you’re looking to save big, you’re going to need a clear plan of attack to get the most out of the epic shopping event. Fear not! We're here to tell you what deals are worth your time...and which retailers are getting in on the action.

Yep, this year, Prime Day is not just Amazon's thing. Most of your favorite retailers are launching their own coinciding sales events — some with even deeper discounts or longer durations — to compete with Amazon's big day. Target’s ‘Deal Days,’ Best Buy’s ‘Black Friday in July,’ Bed Bath & Beyond’s ‘Beyond Big,’ Nordstrom’s ‘Anniversary Sale,’ Ulta’s ‘Summer Sale,' Kohl’s ‘WOW Deals Event’ and Walmart's Anti-Prime Day sale are just a few.

Overstock = Big Savings for You

The one thing all these retailers have in common? A cumulative $45 billion in overstock from orders placed during the supply chain crisis of 2021, when demand was high. “Even retailers that have been notorious for never doing big sales are offering discounts because they have so much inventory that they need to clear out,” says Rakuten’s Retail & Shopping Expert, Kristen Gall. “So it’s a consumer’s market this year.”

Because so many retailers have overstock, there are amazing bargains to be had, but only in certain categories and from certain retailers.

This will be Prime Day’s eighth anniversary. In less than a decade, Amazon’s sales extravaganza has become the shopping event of the year for the retailer — dethroning Black Friday, Cyber Monday and every other retail holiday that reigned before it. Prime Day pulled in more than $11 billion in 2021. The shopping event is known for breaking its own revenue record year after year.

Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com, thinks Amazon's streak will continue. “I fully believe this year’s Prime Day will once again outdo last year's, and I would legitimately be surprised if Amazon doesn't report record-breaking numbers again,” she told Yahoo Life. “Even with inflation being a concern, there are going to be deals that are too good for shoppers to pass up.”

Others aren't so sure. Some industry insiders predict fewer purchases for Prime Day 2022 due to skyrocketing inflation. “Shoppers are spending 35% less overall during Prime Day,” Kristin McGrath, savings expert for RetailMeNot, tells Yahoo Life. "Sixty-one percent of adults [say] they are likely to reduce spending this summer due to inflation.”

But if the early Prime Day deals are any indication, we think shoppers just won't be able to stay away.

Shop the Early Deals!

Prime Day 2022 is certainly prepared to offer savings opportunities aplenty, including the early deals that have already begun.

Other major retailers want their piece of the Prime Day pie. (Photo: Getty)

Ready to use your power to yield the most savings? McGrath, Ramhold and Gall have offered their expert advice on how to score the best deals at Amazon and all of its competitors this Prime Day.

Amazon device deals: The best prices all year

Fire tablets and other Amazon devices (Kindles! Echo Shows!) rule Prime Day. (Photo: Amazon)

As savvy shoppers know, Amazon's own line of tech devices are always among Prime Day's brightest stars.

“Generally the best deals will be on Amazon-owned devices, with Echo Dots and Fire tablets being hugely discounted on Prime Day,” says McGrath. “You can look for 55% off select Amazon devices, up to 50% off Fire TVs and more during Prime Day sales. Ring doorbells are usually discounted heavily for Prime with savings of up to 35%. The Echo Dot is at its lowest price ever, at $20 (for the 4th generation version).”

Ramhold says to keep an eagle eye out for Fire TVs specifically this year. “Amazon discounts its smart home devices in the Echo lineup as well as Kindle devices pretty deeply for Prime Day, but one thing to keep in mind is also the Amazon Fire TV lineup,” she notes. “Very often Prime Day has an emphasis on the smaller items, but this year Amazon has Fire TV prices starting at only $50, so if you need a new set and can't wait until Black Friday, it's an excellent time to shop.”

Kitchen deals: Lowe's is clapping back with an epic anti-Prime Day sale

Experts say Lowe's is Amazon's biggest competitor for appliance sales this Prime Day. (Photos: Lowe's)

Ramhold recommends making a beeline for Amazon on Prime Day if you’re in the market for small kitchen appliances, like pressure cookers, coffee makers and blenders. “The bulk of deals at Amazon on Prime Day are home and garden items, and other retailers will be likely to price-match Amazon's offers. It's almost a guarantee that there will be some kind of deal on a few Instant Pot models,” she says. No big surprise here, as the Instant Pot has been a Prime Day superstar since the early days. “We also already know that Amazon will have select Vitamix blenders for up to 30% off and up to 50% off select Keurig items.”

“Lowe’s is offering competitive sales on appliances during the Prime Day sales window, and shoppers can find deals on washers, dishwashers, refrigerators and dryers from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and KitchenAid,” says McGrath. “You can find savings of up to 40% off during Lowe’s coinciding summer sale.”

Ramhold recommends keeping your eye on Best Buy, too, for appliances of all sizes, and Target for small kitchen appliances.

“Walmart will have some great markdowns in this category as well,” Gall adds.

Tech deals: Amazon, Best Buy and Target will crush it

Best Buy's sale will be stocked with personal electronics to compete with Prime Day. (Photo: Best Buy)

Amazon is the spot for gadgets and gizmos galore. “Prime Day offers some of the best sales in tech and electronics, with discounts on Apple AirPods Pro, Fitbit smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers and home theater systems,” says McGrath.

“If you need new headphones, Amazon is discounting select items from Beats, Sony and JBL by up to 50% off,” adds Ramhold. “Fitness trackers are a category to watch for deals on, as they're in high demand during the summer when consumers are more active because of better weather."

Of course, other retailers are getting in on the game, too. “Best Buy is a great contender for personal tech and electronics deals during Prime Day,” says McGrath. “With Best Buy’s coinciding 'Black Friday in July' sale, shoppers will see early deals available now on 4K TVs, laptops, smartwatches and more from top brands like Fitbit, Sony and LG.”

Gall says to browse Best Buy’s computer, cell phone, camera and headphones categories, too — and to check out Target for TV deals.

Style deals: Nordstrom is one to watch

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale will give Prime Day a run for its money. (Photo: Amazon, Nordstrom)

Looking to beef up your wardrobe? Amazon Prime Day will have a lot to offer. “Shoppers can find steep savings from Amazon’s in-house clothing brands, Amazon Essentials and Goodthreads, for big deals of up to 40% to 50% off back-to-school attire, athleisure and more,” says McGrath.

Gall adds, “Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale and Target will have the best deals on clothes, while Zappos is having a huge sale on footwear that consumers should check out.”

Patio furniture deals: Target and Wayfair are coming in hot

Compare Amazon's patio furniture to Wayfair's and Target's this Prime Day. (Photo: Wayfair)

The timing of Prime Day’s competing sales coincides with our first (virtually) restriction-free summer since the pandemic struck. That means consumers are expected to make purchases that let them enjoy outdoor gatherings, Gall informed us. “With two months left of hot weather, consumers are still purchasing summer items [like] outdoor furniture,” she says.

Gall says to keep Wayfair on your radar this Prime Day. “Wayfair is offering deep discounts, as they have in previous years, during Prime Day to compete with Amazon’s furniture sales. You will likely score better prices by shopping on their site for all things indoor and outdoor furniture, decor and other home goods.”

“For patio furniture, Target is going to be the best place to shop,” votes Ramhold. “The fact that they're also dealing with excess inventory in home items will make Target Deal Days potentially even better because we could see discounts on summery items like patio furniture with plenty of the season left to use them.”

Bonus! Prime Day shopping tips from the pros:

Ramhold: “If you're shopping on Amazon, be prepared to use [price-tracking site] CamelCamelCamel to quickly check the price history of any items you're eyeing to be sure you're getting the lowest price. If you aren't shopping at Amazon, be prepared to compare prices [with] other retailers...so you can save the most possible.”

Gall: “Take advantage of Cash Back platforms, like Rakuten, which lets shoppers stack the deals they’re finding on top of the deals they’re scoring at their favorite stores — the ultimate hack for getting the best deal during these shopping events!”

McGrath: “It might seem early, but July is actually a popular time for retailers to start running back-to-school sales — and Amazon is no exception. From backpacks and tablets to kids clothing, you can expect to find several great savings opportunities in this area during Prime Day. Although Amazon hasn’t officially announced bulk deals, shoppers should keep an eye out for deals on notebooks, pens and other back-to-school essentials.”

The 5 best Early Prime Day deals on Amazon right now

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series Smart TV Amazon $300 $560 at Amazon This stunner is priced even lower now than it was on Black Friday. (Thank you, early Prime Day sales!). Stream movies and shows to your heart's content while enjoying the clear, vibrant 4K Ultra HD picture and assistance of the ever-attentive Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV Gaming Bundle $90 $120 Save $30 $90 at Amazon This wildly popular gaming bundle — we're talking 106,000+ five-star reviews — includes a Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller.

Ninja Ninja Professional Blender $70 $100 Save $30 $70 at Amazon If you're looking for a blender that’ll get the job done, this 1,000-watt Ninja is a great option. It can crush ice completely in seconds and get a smooth blend on all your favorite dishes. A sizable 72-ounce pitcher lets you whip up plenty of smoothies at once.

Shark Shark ION Robot Vacuum $130 $230 Save $100 $130 at Amazon Kick back and let your robovac do the work. This popular Shark model features a tri-brush system to really sweep up dirt, dust and other gunk lurking on your floors. It runs for 120 minutes before needing a recharge and is easily operated from your phone.

Laura Ashley Home Laura Ashley Home Bedford Collection Coverlet & Sheet Set $61 $200 Save $139 $61 at Amazon The Laura Ashley Home Bedford Collection is a jaw-dropping 70% off right now! This coastal-inspired queen set includes a comforter and two standard shams for just $61. (Note: Twin and king sizes are also on sale!)

Note: Prime Day is for Amazon Prime members only. If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.

