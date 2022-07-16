Our shopping editors are obsessed with these products — starting at just $8

Looking to save face, smile brighter or stay healthy? Amazon's got what you need. (Photos: Amazon)

What have you been scooping up today at a discount? A Ninja Foodi for 30% off? Cult-favorite waterproof JBL speaker for $100? Amazon's epic annual shopping event is two-day marathon of deals and steals, and no one knows it better than us, the Yahoo Life shopping editors. It's basically our job to go through them all with a fine-tooth comb (which are also probably on sale today!).

So if you're wondering which deals we're grabbing personally, here's a look inside our editors' shopping carts.

Liz Kiernan, commerce director

Liba PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner $12 $17 Save $5 $12 at Amazon I never thought I'd get excited about a shower curtain liner, but Amazon is full of surprises. I've had the mildew-resistant Liba liner for six months, and it still looks as new as the day it arrived—no cleaning necessary.

Carrie McCabe, contributing writer

Tile 3-Pack Bluetooth Tracker $56 $70 Save $14 $56 at Amazon My husband is constantly forgetting where he’s dropped his keys, but as soon as I got him the Tile Mate, he was able to easily locate them in our condo. I definitely recommend the Tile for both peace of mind and, well, peace!

Izabella Zaydenberg, senior editor

Real Techniques Real Techniques Miracle Makeup Blender $13 $17 Save $4 $13 at Amazon For the last few years I've exclusively used these Real Techniques sponges. They're dense but not stiff, easily rinse off with water and brush cleaner, and make my foundation look like skin, not a cake-y mess.

Stephanie Sisco, editorial manager

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag $37 $55 Save $18 $37 at Amazon "I’m obsessed with these, particularly with a toddler in the house. I pop his leftovers into a Stasher to try another day. Or if we’re headed out to the park, I’ll pack him a snack and don’t have to worry about the waste."

Kristine Solomon, contributing editor and writer

ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare $100 at Amazon "Getting an electric toothbrush has been a game-changer. My teeth feel cleaner and look whiter, and my last dental visit was a raving success. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles, but it gets the job done. I love it."

Nicole Sforza, senior manager, editorial

Skinny Can Cooler Swig Life $20 $25 at Amazon The next best thing to the invention of hard seltzer? Individual coolers to keep bevvies cold for hours and hours! This slim can is perfect for White Claws, High Noons and the like, and I love the animal print.

Westry Green, managing editor

Vega Protein and Greens Vegan Protein Powder, 20g Vega $38 at Amazon "Every morning I have a breakfast smoothie that incorporates fruit, veggies and protein. There are plenty of powders out there, but most are dairy-based. Vega protein powder is loaded with protein, plus it tastes great."

Mana Faye, intern

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Makeup Setting Spray $8 $9 Save $1 $8 at Amazon “As an makeup lover and someone with combination skin, finding the perfect setting spray can be hard! This stuff is my holy grail. It might be a bad day, but thanks to NYX, my skin will always look flawless.”

Korin Miller, contributing writer and editor

Ryan Miller, senior manager of audience management

If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TVs and home theater

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $100 $170 Save $70 $100 at Amazon Enjoy a world of entertainment at your fingertips with the Insignia full HD Smart TV. Thanks to built-in Fire TV, you can easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more.

Headphones and earbuds

Tozo T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $24 $50 Save $26 $24 at Amazon You can expect superior audio quality, of course, courtesy of 6mm speaker drivers that produce crisp, powerful sound and heart-thumping bass. Trust us — these earbuds sound way better than the ones that came with your phone!

Tablets and tech

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $160 $160 at Amazon Read wherever the road takes you with the Kindle Paperwhite! Now waterproof, you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or even in the bath.

Smart home

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $20 $50 Save $30 $20 at Amazon Make your home life easier with the power of Alexa. Set timers, ask questions, add items to lists, create calendar events and reminders, and so much more — with just your voice!

Vacuums

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $249 $300 Save $51 $249 at Amazon Clean your home smarter with the Roomba 692! This robovac grabs dirt from carpets and hard floors and can be scheduled to clean, even when you're far from home.

Kitchen

Ultrean 4.2-quart Air Fryer $50 $96 Save $46 $50 at Amazon Get your fry on the healthier way with Ultrean. Roast, bake and grill with no or less oil; its nonstick pan, heat-resistant handle and detachable, dishwasher-safe basket make it easy to clean.

Beauty

Olay Regenerist Retinol Night Moisturizer $34 $47 Save $13 $34 at Amazon Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Facial Moisturizer penetrates deep into skin, visibly improving fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firmness, dark spots, and pores so you wake up to younger-looking, radiant skin.

Style

Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets $22 $36 Save $14 $22 at Amazon Flexible, breathable and lightweight, these ultra-soft leggings are designed to perfectly contour your body, with a high waist that ensures both compression and support.

Bedding and home

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheet Set $24 $40 Save $16 $24 at Amazon This 6-piece bedding set has everything you need for a great night’s rest. Specially stitched for year-round comfort, these sheets are moisture-resistant and designed to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

Lawn and garden

Dewdroo 100 ft. Expandable Garden Hose $33 $60 Save $27 $33 at Amazon Get rid of your bulky traditional garden hose with this nifty expandable version that is lightweight, durable, and saves tons of space!

Luggage

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Medium Luggage $87 $130 Save $43 $87 at Amazon Get through a crowded airport easily with this stylish check-in luggage with 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels and a locking retractable push/pull handle.

Outdoor

Oileus Folding Portable Beach Chair 2-pack $115 $140 Save $25 $115 at Amazon These beach chairs are made with a breathable and cooling mesh fabric that allows air to flow while you sit, and include arm cushions and an easy-to-reach cup holder and storage bag to hold drinks or personal items.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.