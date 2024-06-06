Shopping cart return, is it the right thing to do? Controversy stirs debate but what's Florida law?

Who knew abandoned shopping carts could stir up a storm of epic proportions?

A California woman's 17-second clip has gone viral, getting more than 12 million views on TikTok and Instagram since it was first posted the end of last week.

Shopping carts roaming loose in parking lots is nothing new, and certainly not limited only to California. From Publix to Walmart, Home Depot to Target, you'll see carts not only taking up parking spots, but jammed up against curbs or lurking in the bushes.

Here's what happened and a survey to see how you feel about returning shopping carts.

Viral shopping cart TikTok video shows woman saying she won't return her cart

In the clip, Leslie Dobson said she doesn’t return her shopping cart and that it's a decision to keep her family safe.

“I’m not returning my shopping cart and you can judge me all you want," she said. "I’m not getting my groceries into my car, getting my children into the car and then leaving them in the car to go return the cart."

Return shopping cart or keep children safe?

“If it feels safe, go return your cart,” Dobson said in another video. "If it doesn’t feel safe, trust your gut and trust your intuition. And keep you and your family safe. It's not the worth the judgment you get."

And judgment she has received.

Reaction mixed to stand on returning shopping carts

Dobson has gotten a lot of heat since the initial post, with many writing in the comment section that parents can, in fact, return carts, even if they young children.

Others said whether you return a cart to a designated place or abandon it in the parking says a lot about your character.

Take our shopping carts survey

Shopping carts

Can't see the survey. Open in a new browser.

Why do some people not return shopping carts?

The reasons vary, including the one Dobson cited about keeping children safe.

Scientific American found several reasons people don't return their carts to a corral, including:

Those who purposely don't return their carts so the store will hire people to gather them up.

Keeping "cart wranglers" employed.

Commenters on social media say people who don't return carts are lazy or entitled and lacking human decency.

Is there a grocery cart etiquette?

The Etiquette School of America said there is.

"In the parking lot, place your cart in one of the designated cart 'corrals.'

"If the store doesn’t offer a designated spot for carts, return yours to the entrance area, or place it horizontally in front of your car or in some similar location that keeps it from blocking parking spots or causing others to have to move your cart out of their way before opening their car door."

Florida law makes it illegal to take shopping, laundry carts

Florida Statute 506.513 specifies it is a violation of Florida law to:

To remove any shopping cart or laundry cart from the premises or parking area of a retail establishment with intent to deprive temporarily or permanently the owner of such cart, or the retailer, of possession of the cart.

To remove a shopping cart or laundry cart, without written authorization, from its owner or from the premises or parking area of any retail establishment.

To remove, obliterate, or alter any serial number or sign affixed to a shopping cart or laundry cart.

Any person who is in possession of any shopping cart, laundry cart, dairy case, egg basket, poultry box, or bakery container with a registered name or mark shall be presumed to be in possession of stolen property and is guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree, according to Online Sunshine.

It is illegal to not return your shopping cart?

"There is no law that says it must be done," according to Convention of States.

"There are no police who will arrest you if you leave it in the road. Chances are that no one you know will see you be a shirker, so they probably won’t be talking about you on social media. It’s totally your choice to return or not return the cart. Your decision to return it is self-governance.

"Self-governance is doing the right thing even though there is no law that says it must be done."

Social media full of shopping cart drama

Why should you return your cart?

Common sense says:

It makes carts available to new customers

Carts won't be liable to dent other cars in the parking lot.

It's the considerate thing to do.

"Imagine a parking lot full of shopping carts that are never returned, parked willy-nilly anywhere they might land or left where cars must maneuver around them. At that point, they begin to damage people’s property or become an injury hazard for the customers. It becomes a society out of control that must be 'governed.'

"There would be laws put in place and there would be penalties for not returning your shopping cart. You may no longer be allowed to park in that parking lot, or you might be forced to pay an extra tax on every can of green beans you buy because they had to hire parking lot police," Convention of States said.

"It seems extreme but it is why the government was formed and why laws exist, to control us when we won’t control ourselves. If everyone governed themselves then we wouldn’t need laws and our freedom to choose would remain in effect."

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Shopping cart etiquette: Viral video shows strong etiquette opinions