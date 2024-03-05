Shoppers Say This Tiffani Thiessen-Approved Brand’s $22 Brightening Moisturizer ‘Changed Their Life’ With Erasing Wrinkles



If there’s one time of year that we start to notice our dried-out skin could use a little TLC, it’s in the winter. Cold weather, wind, indoor heating – all of it sucks moisture from your skin. Sometimes, this can lead to flaky dryness and dull skin, and other times, it really makes the fine lines and wrinkles (that you know everyone eventually gets, but you still don’t want to highlight) pop. That’s where this classic moisturizer from Olay comes in. Olay Total Effects 7 in 1 Anti-Aging Night Firming Cream is currently on the best-sellers list, so if you want to try it, you might want to act soon.

And if you need that extra push to go ahead and treat yourself, know this: it’s from a Tiffani Thiessen-approved brand! (In case you didn’t know, she’s Olay’s newest brand ambassador!)

Olay Total Effects 7 in 1 Anti-Aging Night Firming Cream

Olay’s Total Effects night cream works its magic in several ways, because along with adding ample moisturizes, it’s said to even your skin tone, add brightness, smooth fine lines and wrinkles, reduce the look of your pores and dark spots, and even is said to firm the skin. Basically, you can replace everything in your post-face wash skincare routine with this one jar.

As with any new skincare products, you should test a small amount of this cream on a patch of skin before slathering it all over, but it is designed for all skin types. This moisturizer is a night cream, which usually means it’s a product that’s thicker than what you’d wear in the morning, and it also often means that it contains active ingredients that shouldn’t be exposed to the sun, so make sure you rinse it off in the morning and follow up with some sunscreen.

Between your night cream and a good sunscreen, your skin will be repaired from winter damage and ready for summer fun in no time.

With nearly 9,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.5 stars, it’s developed a bit of a cult-favorite status. Many shoppers say this brightening mask even “changed their life” while on the journey to reduce their wrinkles. One shopper said, “I have been using Oil of Olay for over 60 years. Love it. Have tried all the “new” products and have found them all to be the same as the original. I am complimented on my lack of wrinkles often. (Yes, I have them but apparently not as bad as many other 85 yr, olds.) Love Olay!”

