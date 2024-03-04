Shoppers Say This Serum Makes Dark Circles & Wrinkles ‘Diminish Considerably’—& It’s Just $16

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hyaluronic acid is probably one of my favorite skincare ingredients out there; it brings transformative benefits to people of all ages. According to the Cleveland Clinic, hyaluronic acid makes your skin more flexible (ie. reduces wrinkles and fine lines), surges the skin with moisture to combat dryness and can even fade scarring from acne, among other positives.

I have a sea of products containing the ingredient in my skincare regimen, but TruSkin’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum sits at the top. First off, you’re getting more bang for your buck with the addition of vitamin C, E, green tea and aloe vera—a blend that is dermatologist-tested and free of fragrance. Secondly, you’ll notice changes in your skin almost instantly; within days of using it, my complexion looked clearer, more even toned and overall healthier and glowing.

With nearly 6,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers clearly deem it a staple for their skincare routines, too. One person shared that dark circles and wrinkles have “diminished considerably” and that their skin is “more even in texture and color” from using the serum. Another fan who has been relying on it “for several years now” likes how smoothly the serum applies and how “refreshing it feels” after.

“This is an amazing product. I love the entire line of products from TruSkin. My skin is renewed and smoother. My pores have gotten much better and the lines on my face have been disappearing over time,” said a third reviewer.

A shopper even compared it to luxury formulas, writing “The results have been just as good as the significantly pricier alternative I had been purchasing for years. I love that it is lightweight and really soothes the skin.”

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable way to incorporate more hyaluronic acid into your skincare regimen, I highly recommend stocking up on TruSkin’s serum for just $16 per bottle.

