Shoppers Say Their Senior Cats Get ‘Instant Satisfaction’ When Using This $3 Catnip-Filled Toy Set

As much as we love the sweet kitty cats in our lives, even we have to admit they can be a bit picky at times. Finding the right toys for your precious feline can feel nearly impossible, especially if you’re the pet parent of a senior cat. But that’s where we come in. We’ve been scouring the internet for the best cat toys out there and we found one $3 catnip-filled toy set that’s an Amazon’s Choice selection.

Cats of all ages will love the SmartyKat Fuzzy Friends Catnip Ball Toys. These two fuzzy little creatures feature vibrant colors in turquoise and rainbows. If that’s not enticing enough, they also have expressive eyes. But the best quality the SmartyKat Fuzzy Friends Catnip Ball Toys possess has to be the amount of catnip they have stowed away inside of them. Your kitty cat will bat these around for hours and have so much fun.

SmartyKat Fuzzy Friends Catnip Ball Toys: $3, Senior Cats Adore It

SmartyKat Fuzzy Friends Catnip Ball Toys

$3.40

Buy Now

We have little doubt that this toy will quickly become your cat’s new obsession. But for just $3, is the SmartyKat Fuzzy Friends Catnip Ball Toys really worth it? Well, just read on to see what shoppers had to say about this Amazon’s Choice selection: “She LOVES them!!! As a senior girl I’m happy for her to have a new toy she enjoys playing with. BUY NOW!! 10/10,” one shopper, who noted these toys and similar playthings from this brand provide “instant satisfaction,” wrote in their five-star review.

“Great little attention grabber for the fur babies,” another shopper said. “My cats have loved these for years and the fuzzier they are the better for the killing in their opinion. Great cat toy,” a third shopper raved. Honestly, we don’t need any further convincing. Buy your cat’s next obsession and add the SmartyKat Fuzzy Friends Catnip Ball Toys to your cart today!

