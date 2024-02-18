Shoppers say this hair dryer is 'better than a Dyson' — and it's on sale for just $30

When it comes to hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is top of the line. Of course, one of its major downfalls is the price — $430? Yikes! Luckily, like most high-end products these days, there's a dupe. Let me introduce you to the Nexpure Professional Ionic Hair Dryer. Not only is it a great alternative to the almighty Dyson, but right now, you can nab the hair dryer while it's on sale for only $30 at Walmart.

Why is it a good deal?

The Nexpure Hair Dryer regularly costs $120, so you're getting it for a staggering 75% off. Of course, if you consider the money you could be spending on a Dyson, you're saving even more.

Why do I need this?

This dryer offers a lot of perks to help you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. For starters, it uses ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as it dries, giving hair a smooth look and feel. What is ionic technology? Glad you asked! Here's a quick science lesson: Positive ions (also known as a charged atom or molecules) can wreak havoc on your hair, creating static electricity, flyaways and frizz. Hair dryers with ionic technology emit negative ions to neutralize the positive ones, sealing the hair cuticle and making each strand smooth and extra shiny. (FYI, when hair cuticles aren’t sealed, hair can look frizzy and feel dry.) Along with this technology, the Nexpure Hair Dryer also has a temperature protection function to prevent overheating, which can damage your hair.

Another plus: It boasts a whopping 1,800 watts of power to help you get the level of wind power you want, and it comes with a magnetic concentrator attachment for added control. Got curls? It comes with a magnetic diffuser attachment, too.

Besides making your hair silky smooth, you should know that this hair dryer is incredibly light in weight. It weighs just under one pound, which is actually lighter than the Dyson Supersonic!

The hair dryer's ionic technology ensures a salon-like blowout at home. (Walmart)

What reviewers say

This hair dryer is a fan favorite with Walmart shoppers. "Better than a Dyson," raved one five-star reviewer. "The Dyson is so heavy compared to this one. My hair actually dries faster and it is so much softer. It is also not as loud as a Dyson. The magnetic attachments are great."

"It's a little powerhouse!" wrote another impressed customer. "Very lightweight but gets your hair dry so quickly! The highest heat isn't unbearable like some and the cold is perfect for setting the style. It is a little loud but aren't they all? It's definitely not as loud as some I've had over the years. Five stars for sure!"

"Small but mighty, perfect for on the go!" shared a final satisfied shopper. "This hairdryer is very compact, but still just as powerful as a full-sized hairdryer."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

