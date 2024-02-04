Shoppers say these headphones rival Beats — and Amazon's got 'em on sale for $21

Big-brand headphones can be super expensive — like, more than $100 type of expensive. But that's in large part because of high-end features you might not necessarily ever use. If what you want is reliable, comfortable and wireless cans, then iJoy Wireless Headphones (on sale at Amazon for $21) could be the perfect option for you.

Why is this a good deal?

Some fans say they prefer these headphones to other, big-name brands like Sony and Beats — headphones that'll likely set you back $200 to $400. Sure, you'll miss out on some features, but fans say the iJoy headphones are more comfortable and come close in terms of sound. And when it comes to spending $21 or $400, it's a clear choice.

Why do I need these?

With soft ear cups, a foldable design and a matte finish, these headphones are a great mix of practicality and style. The built-in microphone allows you to answer calls from your phone. Charging is fast and strong. And there are physical controls for the usual functions: play, pause, track and volume. How's this for an awesome bonus? These iJoy rechargeable headphones also have a built-in radio receiver! A mode switch takes them from Bluetooth to FM radio.

Choose your favorite color because all are discounted! The blue and black are just $21, and the others are $23. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Of course, the most important aspect of any pair of headphones is sound quality, and the iJoy really delivers. “They hold their charge for several hours and the sound is very clear,” wrote one five-star reviewer. "I didn’t realize that they also had the ability to receive and play FM radio on their own (with static) so was kind of strange experience when I hit the pause button on my audiobook and started hearing music and talking (I reconnected my phone and the Bluetooth took over again fine). The headphones do hurt my ears a bit after a couple hours, but maybe my ears are on the bigger side."

“I also have Beats Solo 3 headphones, love these iJoy better," a happy shopper wrote. “Comfy on the ears, they go over ear, lightweight, pair to Android, iOS easily, sound is great. Can we talk about how far you can walk away from your Bluetooth device? Because the distance is amazing! I went outdoors in the yard and forgot I was on the phone these never disconnected it was great. My Beats no way they'd have stayed connected. I'm going to buy another pair of these. The type C charge works great and holds a charge well about 8 hours depending on usage. Mine are on my head everywhere. Fm radio is hit or miss but sd card reader works with music on it. Calls are crisp and clear paired with my Samsung phone. Buy these..

Another reviewer put it best: "These headphones really deliver!! I wanted headphones to use in bed because my husband goes to bed really early and I wanted to be able to watch a movie or something in bed without waking him up. These headphones have an amazing sound! Seriously reminds me of surround sound in a movie theater. Amazing sound!! You won’t regret getting these!! Very comfortable on my head and ears too!! Earpieces are very cushiony!"

