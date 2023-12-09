Shoppers Say the Pioneer Woman’s Vintage-Patterned Personal Blender ‘Makes Mornings Easier’ & It’s Only $14 Right Now



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.



Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift for a special someone in your life, or looking to gift yourself something this holiday season, you really can’t go wrong with a home essential. In this case, we’re talking about kitchen necessities that you didn’t know you needed. Ree Drummond (aka The Pioneer Woman) has a collection of vintage-inspired kitchen must-haves that make cooking so much easier. We’ve found the personal blender shoppers are a huge fan of, and it’s just $14 on Walmart’s website.

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals



Mornings will be so much easier with The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Personal Blender. This blender is ideal for prepping smoothies. The stainless steel blades slice through ice and frozen fruit, delivering a smooth concoction of your favorite flavors. Not only does this blender work well, The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Personal Blender is super cute and aesthetically pleasing.

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Personal Blender: $14, Vintage, Handy

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Personal Blender

$13.96 $19.99 30% off

Buy Now



There’s a lot to love about The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Personal Blender. But we’re not the only ones who are a fan of this kitchen must-have. Just read on to see what satisfied shoppers have to say about this perfect gift: “I usually make smoothies in the blender but this is so much easier and quicker to clean. Great product,” one shopper, who noted this blender “makes my morning easier,” wrote in their five-star review.



“This is a super personal blender. Easy for smoothies of all sorts. Good for small batch pancakes too! My son also loves it,” another shopper said. “I love to make smoothies in the morning. This is the perfect size. I’ve had for almost 11 months and it is still working great,” a third shopper raved. We’re pretty convinced! Add The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Personal Blender to your cart and take your kitchen to a whole new level.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

Cookware brands Le Creuset

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.