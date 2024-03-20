Shoppers Who ‘Never Wear Leggings in Public’ Now Do After Snagging This $25 Pair With Over 46K Five-Star Reviews



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love a comfortable pair of leggings. Whether you’re heading to your favorite workout classes or running around, the pants are perfect for any day. But the best leggings come with expensive price tags, with some ranging over $140, — making it nearly impossible to stock your drawers with multiple pairs. But thanks to our fellow Amazon shoppers, we just found an affordable best yoga pants that aren’t see-through, make your booty look “amazing,” and cost under $25 at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale!

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals

The Gym People, a TikTok-loved brand known for its spot-on and just as good lookalikes of brands like Lululemon and Alo, has a pair of High Waist Yoga Pants with over 49,000 five-star reviews. If you ask us, it’s no surprise why. The leggings feature the “perfect” fit, per shoppers. The ultra-stretch fit and high waist offer tummy control and a band that stays put no matter how much you move in them. The pants are crafted with a super soft fabric that isn’t seen through but is still breathable. And don’t worry bout sweating through these leggings because the moisture-wicking fabric absorbs excess moisture and odors.

During the Amazon Big Spring Sale, which is happening from now through March 25, you can a pair for just $25. Given how comparable leggings can set you back over $100, this is an amazing deal. Better yet, you can opt into Amazon Prime’s Try Before You Buy program, which allows you to only pay for the items you actually want to keep.

Shoppers Love This $25 Best-Selling Pair of Yoga Pants

AMAZON BIG SPRING SALE

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants

$25 $30 17% off

Buy Now

One shopper labeled these as “the best leggings ever.” And as you scroll through the thousands of reviews, plenty of customers also echo how great the leggings are. Another five-star reviewer said, “I am so picky about leggings. I’ve been looking for years for a good pair of leggings. I spent three days researching them on Amazon, because I’m sick of wasting money on leggings that I end up hating. These came, and I tried them on and fell in love! I will never buy another pair from anywhere else. They’re thick, but not too thick. Super stretchy, you can move comfortably in them. They are high waisted-which I love. It holds everything in.”

Another reviewer wrote, “These pants are a thick material, which is perfect because I bought them for the cooler months to work out in. Also, the important part, my booty has never looked so good! Thank you to The Gym People!”

“I’m not one to wear leggings or yoga pants out in public,” one reviewer said. “But I put these on and wore them everywhere! They didn’t look too tight, they fit great all day long, and I never felt like I had just leggings on. The pockets are a bonus. I like to just carry my phone instead of a bag, and these pockets allowed my phone to fit just fine, and I have a pretty big phone!”

The best feature of the pants? They actually stay up, so you don’t have to adjust them constantly throughout the day. “Finally, a reasonably priced pair of yoga pants that down-roll or slide down!” a final shopper exclaimed. “I ordered the capri length because the 7/8 that I wanted wasn’t available. The material is on the thicker side, not see through and soft. The waist is high and snug. I wore them to a hot, high-intensity yoga class, and they stayed up the entire class.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.