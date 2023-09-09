Shoppers ‘Look Forward’ to Bedtime Thanks to This Now-50%-Off Cooling Mattress Topper

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

They say it has just “the right amount of fluffiness.”

Amazon

There’s nothing worse than tossing and turning all night on an uncomfortable or sagging mattress. You could get a whole new (very expensive) mattress, or you could try adding a mattress topper for a fraction of the price. This TopTopper pad is highly rated, and you can get it with a double discount right now. Just click the on-page coupon to get it for 50 percent off at Amazon.

The outside of the pad is made of lightweight, breathable microfiber, while the interior absorbs moisture to help balance your body temperature. As an added bonus, the fabric contains jade nanoparticles, which are supposed to have cooling properties. The 2-inch quilted upper is filled with a down alternative that’s safe for people with feather allergies, and it provides a “super fluffy” and “cushy feeling,” according to one shopper. The materials used are Oeko-Tex 100 certified, which means they’re been tested to ensure they don’t have any harmful chemicals in them.

Amazon

$80

$40

Buy on Amazon

Putting sheets or pads on a mattress can be a huge struggle without a deep pocket, but you don’t have to worry about that with this topper. Thanks to the elastic pocket, it can stretch to fit mattresses from 8 to 21 inches deep without slipping off. Plus, the pad is easier to clean than a mattress—simply toss it in the washing machine in cold water and tumble dry on low heat.

Related: New Season, New Bedding! Shop Amazon’s Bedroom Refresh Sale, Starting at $8

“Our mattress is a little bit too firm, and the topper has added the right amount of fluffiness to make it comfortable for us,” one reviewer commented. “We are also both pretty hot sleepers and noticed that this seems to diffuse the heat and make sleeping less sweaty compared to just our mattress.” Other customers say that they “sleep better now” and “look forward to getting into bed every night” with this mattress topper.

Add the TopTopper pad to your mattress to revive your bed for a more comfortable night’s sleep. Don’t forget to click the on-page coupon to get the full discount, too, and check out more mattress toppers below.

TexArtist Queen Mattress Pad

Amazon

$60

$34

Buy on Amazon

Harny Bamboo Mattress Topper

Amazon

$100

$50

Buy on Amazon

Coonp Queen Mattress Topper

Amazon

$130

$72

Buy on Amazon

ChopinMoon Cooling Mattress Topper

Amazon

$100

$57

Buy on Amazon

Chokit Luxury Queen Mattress Topper

Amazon

$80

$40

Buy on Amazon

Elemuse Dual-Layer 4-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Amazon

$190

$126

Buy on Amazon

StWeiner Extra Thick Queen Mattress Topper

Amazon

$106

$84

Buy on Amazon

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.