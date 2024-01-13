Shoppers Say This Lip Mask That Is a ‘Great Alternative to Laneige’ Gives Them ‘Smooth, Soft Lips’ — Get 3 for $9



If there’s one element in our self-care routine we tend to overlook, it has to be taking care of our lips. But our mouth deserves just as much pampering as the rest of our skin without going way over budget. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. We tracked down the lip mask shoppers are absolutely raving about, and it’s currently on Amazon for just $9.

Your lips will feel so soft and smooth thanks to CARE:NEL’s Lip Mask. This overnight lip mask repairs, cures, and treats damaged, cracked lips, revealing the gorgeous smooth skin you’ve always had. If you use this balm as a lip mask right before you go to sleep, the berry infused formula goes to work, rejuvenating the skin and targeting dry patches for a velvety look and feel. CARE:NEL’s Lip Mask isn’t sticky, and won’t leave behind an annoying residue. With this lip mask, you’ll get the absolute best antidote to dry lips.

CARE:NEL Lip Mask

Price: $9.90

This lip mask clearly has a lot to offer. But what do shoppers really think of CARE:NEL’s Lip Mask? Just read on to see what they had to say: “This lip mask is really great if you have dry lips, wanted to try the Laneige lip mask, but found it too expensive. A little thinner than Laneige, but works just as well,” one shopper, who emphasized this lip mask is a “great alternative to Laneige,” wrote in their five-star review.

“Smooth, soft lips. Helps with lines around your mouth with regular use. I’m 61 yrs young. Most people think I’m 20+ years younger,” another shopper raved. “I’ve been using this every night for about a week and my lips have never been softer or looked juicier,” a third shopper wrote. Honestly, we don’t need any further convincing. Add CARE:NEL’s Lip Mask to your night-time skincare routine and see the results for yourself!

