Shoppers in their 60s and 70s say their secret to looking younger is this $9 collagen cream

When it comes to anti-aging treatments, you typically have to use multiple products to target different skin issues. Some work to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while others can help smooth and firm sagging skin, or keep it hydrated and glowing. While you can continue to shell out hundreds of dollars for a slew of serums and creams, thousands of skin-care junkies say you need only one: L'Oreal Collagen Moisturizer, which some call a “miracle in a jar.” Right now it’s on sale for just $9 (down from $11).

Why is it a good deal?

At less than $10, this super-highly-rated collagen moisturizer from L'Oreal is an incredible bargain, especially considering it just might stave off costly appointments to get actual filler or other procedures. For just $9, you're getting an intensive skin treatment to moisturize skin and smooth wrinkles and fine lines — a pretty fantastic trade!

Why do I need this?

L'Oreal Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer is packed with powerful ingredients like collagen, shea butter and glycerin, which work together to hydrate, smooth and firm skin, leaving you with a glowing complexion. The non-comedogenic moisturizer is dermatologist-tested and safe to use on even the most sensitive or allergy-prone skin — this version is even fragrance-free, so all you're getting in the mix is the goodness of the formula, and none of the extras.

This hearty face cream helps restore the skin's "cushion" overnight. In a consumer study, shoppers said their skin looked smoother after just one week! And they felt their fine lines and wrinkles minimized in appearance after just four weeks.

Want to scoff at the ravages of time? Act now ... because this deal ain't getting any younger. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

It’s no wonder that multitudes of Amazon shoppers are fans of the fast-acting collagen cream. “This moisturizer absorbs well and makes my skin feel young and healthy,” said one nearly 60-year-old shopper.

“This is a fantastic cream. It is very lightweight yet lasts the entire day. Just a dab is all that is needed. I have been using it for at least 10 years and I am always asked what is the secret to no wrinkles at 69 years old,” raved a smitten senior.

Even octogenarians are singing its praises: "I have used this moisturizer for, what seems like forever. I'm now in my mid-80s and people that don't know me think I'm in my late 60s or early 70s. They always ask me what my secret is, and I tell them about this moisturizer.”

"Got rid of my fine lines on corners of my eyes and mouth!" gushed another fan. "It is a very thick moisturizer that at first feels heavy on my skin. But it absorbs well after approximately 5-10min."

And if these glowing reviews still haven’t convinced you, another shopper says it's so effective, they called it their “holy grail.” Ready to see what all the hype is about for yourself? Shop this miraculous anti-ager while it’s marked down to just $9.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

