Shoppers in their 50s and 60s say Eva Longoria's $10 root touch-up spray is 'the best gray concealer out'

If gray hairs are growing in faster than you'd like, you can either risk touching up your roots at home or invest in a wash-out root touch-up spray for the days you want to look and feel your best. We have a hunch that your hairstylist (and your expensive highlights) will thank you if you choose the latter.

Eva Longoria opted for a root spray during the bad old days of the COVID quarantine when salon visits were a chance many of us didn't want to take, and it’s almost unbelievable how well it worked. The actress demonstrated her hair routine in an Instagram video, spraying L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up on her part and at her hairline, and her grays are covered so fast, it’s like magic. It's just $10 at Amazon, so you might want to consider trying it out for yourself.

“If you’ve been following me, you know I’ve been going gray,” she said. “So I have my favorite solution, Magic Root Cover. This thing’s awesome because it has a little nozzle that makes it really specific. Look at how much gray I have and watch this.” Longoria sprays the product from about six inches away, using the shade dark brown. Her grays disappear almost immediately.

L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up is available in nine shades (as opposed to the three that most brands offer) and works to conceal gray hairs until your next shampoo. With over 45,000 five-star ratings, the L'Oreal root spray is super popular, and we can see why.

"I love this stuff!" exclaimed one happy customer. "As I've gotten older (61), the quality of my hair has decreased as the gray increases. So I need to dye my hair more often due to the greater contrast, but my more fragile hair is less equipped to handle the more frequent dye process. This product is a great solution, and with it, I can go a few weeks longer between dyes. It's a spray, so I put a towel around my neck and go outside to spray just to be on the safe side. I've also sprayed it inside with no extra cleanup needed. I have tried other similar products to cover gray roots and this is my favorite by far."

Another reviewer called it "The best gray concealer out there," adding, "I’ve been using this line since they came out. I change from red to brunette and the colors match. It gets me through colorings, and being 50, it makes my hair look fuller, too. You won’t regret this product. It doesn’t smudge or drip."

Great color choices

A reviewer said L’Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up majorly helps to extend the time between salon visits.

“My hair grows almost 3/4 inch per month,” wrote the reviewer. “As a result, just two weeks after a salon visit, the gray at my part is already noticeable. This L'oreal Magic Root Cover Up Concealer Spray in dark blonde is a godsend. It provides natural-looking coverage of those pesky grays between salon appointments. The directional spray nozzle makes accurate application a breeze.”

Does not transfer onto towels and pillowcases

Another reviewer was skeptical but came to believe L’Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up is much more effective than the powder brush they were using before. "I thought this stuff would rub off on my pillowcase too, but it doesn’t! And I used a lot,” the five-star reviewer wrote, sharing before and after photos of her instantly vanished gray. “It also washes out nicely. I just can’t say enough about this stuff. Worked like magic and I felt beautiful!”

Fullness where you need it

Oh, and Magic Root doesn't just cover up the gray; it'll also help your hair look thicker. “Great product, although I don’t use it as intended,” one shopper shared. “I have sparse, minimal hair where I should have bangs. I have dark brown hair and it's very noticeable. I actually use this as ‘spray on hair’ as my kids call it. It gives the illusion of thicker and more hair. ... It gives me the confidence I need, and I don't feel like everyone is staring at my receding hairline.”

This fan called it "A staple I can't live without," though they did have one qualm: "My only slight complaint is that it kind of feels tacky to the touch on your hair."

