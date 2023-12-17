Shoppers Say Their Hair No Longer Looks Like ‘Melted Butter’ Thanks to This ‘Godsend’ $10 Hair Oil With Over 11K Reviews



Let’s face it; as moms, our mornings are busier than anyone else’s. Not only do we have to pick ourselves up, but we also have to make sure everyone else is up and moving, becoming a well-oiled machine in the morning until everyone is out the door. Right when we think everything is perfect: the kids have their lunches, your makeup is perfect, and everything is packed and ready to go; and then you realize your hair looks oily and flat.

Luckily, thanks to Amazon, we may have found the perfect remedy for it. With most dry shampoos, you have to spray it all over, leading to one of two eventualities: you cough up a lung from the spray getting in your nose and mouth, or your hair still isn’t fixed. So why not try a powder-based dry shampoo that’s only $10? Intrigued? We know you are, too!

Hair Dance.

Hair Dance Dry Shampoo

Price: $10.99 $9.99

The Hair Dance Dry Shampoo is an innovative and versatile dry shampoo powder that works wonders for making your hair look volumized, silky, and refreshed in moments. Perfect for both blonde and dark hair, this vegan, lavender-scented powder is thousands of shoppers’ go-to for giving their hair that extra love on those busy mornings you barely even have time to brush your hair.

Along with having an awesome scent, it’s super easy to use to get your desired hair. Per the brand, all you have to do is divide your hair into sections and sparingly apply the powder to the scalp, then brush your hands through to disperse the all-natural product.

With over 10,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.3 stars, shoppers are astounded at the results from the before and after photos. One shopper said, “Seriously a godsend. Hands down the best, even for DARK brunette hair.” Another shopper added, “No more melted butter head! Two thumbs up!” They added, “After five frickin decades of greasy hair, looking like I melted a pat of butter on top of my head 20 hours after my last shampoo, this product has given me normal hair! I just squirt three little puffs of it along the top of my head before bed and scrub it around well with my fingertips, and comb it through. The next day, my hair is light and fluffy and stays that way even if swear my baseball cap for several hours, and even when I swear a lot at work.”

