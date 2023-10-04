Shoppers Are on Their Fifth Jar of This Plumping Face Cream

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fall, for some, means the start of dry skin. PSLs and chunky sweaters are great and all, but the brisk weather sure doesn’t help the complexion. If you’ve been opting for a more lightweight face moisturizer during the summertime, you might be looking to switch to a thicker cream that delivers intense hydration. Well, you can end your search here because Laboratoires Filorga’s Hydra-Hyal Cream is, according to shoppers, a must-have formula.

Today's Top Deals

The moisturizer is the new and improved formulation of the brand’s Hydra-Filler Cream, and it packs in five (!!) different types of pure hyaluronic acid (low molecular weight, medium molecular weight, high molecular weight, encapsulated, and cross-linked). I’m no cosmetic chemist, but I do understand that that’s a lot of hydration for your skin. Hyaluronic acid is known to lock in moisture and can hold 1,000 times its weight in water. It’s like a moisture magnet for your skin, and who doesn’t want that during the cold months when pesky dry flakes tend to take over?

Best for normal to dry skin, apply this goop morning and night to see the best (and fastest) results. Speaking of results, the French skincare brand evaluated 32 volunteers’ experiences using this product after a single application. 97 percent of participants saw “instantly smoother and brighter skin, while 94 percent saw instantly plumper skin.” While these numbers don’t show long-term results, the fact that almost every user noticed visible positive differences after just one application is not to be overlooked.

You should notice smooth, hydrated, plump skin after regular use, and if an aging complexion is one of your skin concerns, Laboratoires Filorga says this face cream helps with that, too.

Laboratoires Filorga.

Laboratoires Filorga Hydra-Hyal Cream

$64





Buy Now



The Hydra-Hyal Cream has earned an impressive 4.8-star overall rating, with one shopper saying, “I’ve been using it for a week now and I am loving it! My skin feels so smooth, soft, plump, even. I can’t stop touching my face. I think in a month, the results will be even better.”

Another five-star reviewer wrote, “Been using this for a long time and this is the fifth jar of this moisturizer. It’s not too rich for summer [and] too light for winter.”

“This creme has a fantastic texture, it can feel ‘thick’ on your fingertips, but almost immediately sinks into the skin while still keeping you hydrated all day long. I have normal/dry skin and I cannot get enough of this creme,” another one raved.

Users are clearly on the same page about this moisturizer’s skin-enhancing abilities, and with five types of hyaluronic acid, that certainly comes as no surprise. Follow these reviewers’ lead and treat your complexion to a tall glass of water for your face (a.k.a. the Hydra-Hyal Cream).

Laboratoires Filorga has even more formulas your skin will absolutely love, and we picked a few shopper-loved ones for you to check out below.

Laboratoires Filorga.

Laboratoires Filorga NCEF-Shot

$104





BUY NOW



Laboratoires Filorga.

Laboratoires Filorga Optim-Eyes

$59





Buy Now



Laboratoires Filorga.

Laboratoires Filorga Nutri-Filler Lips

$39





Buy Now



Best of StyleCaster

Click here to read the full article.