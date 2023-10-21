Shoppers Say Their Dark Spots Are “Clearing” Overnight Thanks to This Face Mask

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It supercharges your beauty sleep.

One of the few incentives to tear my heavy lids from cat videos at 2 a.m. is the concept of beauty sleep. In stumbling across the Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleeping Mask, I may have discovered a means of further increasing this incentive. The mask, an overnight treatment from a popular Korean skincare brand, supercharges beauty rest, if you will, as it does some serious skin-work while you snooze.

The Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Face Mask is an overnight face treatment that softens, hydrates, and brightens skin while you sleep. In turn, it delivers a glowier visage come morning; over time, skin appears more even-toned, smoother, and generally more youthful.

If you were to list skincare’s most stellar anti-aging ingredients, the lineup would read something like the components found in this sleeping mask. Specifically, you’ll find vitamin C, vitamin E, niacinamide, and retinol — which brighten, soften, soothe, and fade fine lines, respectively.

The champion in this brightening mask is yuzu-derived vitamin C, which offers tone-balancing benefits by virtue of its hyperpigmentation-fighting power. Furthermore, vitamin C is an exemplary antioxidant and fierce protector against environmental skin agers.

Vitamin E is yet another featured antioxidant. Also known as tocopherol, it imparts a smoothing skin-feel in addition to antioxidant protection. Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, boasts a bevy of benefits, all of which this formula bestows. Niacinamide calms irritation, minimizes the appearance of large pores, and even facilitates a more even tone. As dermatologist Dr. Hadley King, M.D. previously told InStyle, the ingredient can “reduce some signs of skin aging, particularly skin tone and texture," Moreover, she added, "Some studies have found that it may help reduce the appearance of age spots and other forms of skin discoloration."

Retinol — peerless among line-lessening skincare ingredients, by most counts — smooths fine lines over time to deliver a more youthful, fresh-faced complexion. Additional honorable mentions found in the formula: Moringa oil, which reduces wrinkles; glycerin, a humectant with heroic hydrating properties; and linoleic acid, aka vitamin F, which quells inflammation. Furthermore, the lipid-rich ingredient "helps maintain the skin barrier,” dermatologist Dr. Shari Sperling, M.D., previously shared with InStyle, and “aids in moisturizing skin.”

Given the considerable number of skincare superstars this overnight mask touts, shoppers are, understandably, impressed by the results they’ve seen. According to one reviewer, their “[dark] spots are clearing,” skin feels “silky,” and they notice a newfound “glow.” Says another, “It goes on like butter” and makes skin “super smooth.” Finally, another fan swears “fine lines on [their] forehead are visibly smoother.”

Shop the Korean mask that smooths, brightens, and fades signs of aging while you’re sleeping. The Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Face Mask is available at Amazon for $29.



